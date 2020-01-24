It was an emotional night but also an exciting one as the Dallas Center-Grimes wrestling team battled conference foe, Pella, Thursday night in a one-on-one contest. Thanks to eight individual victories, the Mustangs captured the victory 43-30.

In another meet under his belt since the injury, Luke Fistler (160-pounds) picked up another victory with a pinfall win over Gavin Norton (1:39). Fistler was one of four wrestlers to capture victory by pinfall. The others included Gavin Moran at 138-pounds, picking up his win in just 46 seconds. Connor Pertzsch continued to make the most of his varsity time at 152-pounds with his 1:49 pinfall victory while Zach Needham (sixth-ranked at 170-pounds) and Garrett Morris (182-pounds) also captured pinfall wins. There was one victory by decision for the Mustangs which came from Drew Clausen (2-0).

Trevon Wells, eighth-ranked at 132-pounds, won his match pretty handily with an 18-6 major decision over Pella’s Quinn Rhamy.

It was a nice way to send off the seniors from their final home match-up. While they celebrated, the celebration won’t last too long as they are back in action Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale. The meet will kick off at 9 a.m. from Urbandale High School.