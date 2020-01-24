It was a split night for ADM wrestling Thursday night as they welcomed in a home triangular against conference foes Bondurant-Farrar and Carroll.

The Tigers began things with a tough 47-21 loss to Bondurant-Farrar but rebounded with a 43-30 victory over Carroll. In their victory over Carroll, ADM picked up eight victories. Four of those individual wins came by pinfall including Kaden Sutton, the top-ranked wrestler in the Class 2A 285-pound class. He kept his record clean by picking up one of two pinfall victories on the night.

Kadin O’Connor (132-pounds) picked up his sixth pinfall win of the year to push his win total up over 15 for the season while Ben Smith (120-pounds) and Noah Kahler (195-pounds) rounded out the pinfall victories against Carroll.

Both Dylan Trigg (113-pounds) and Thomas Boorn (220-pounds) won via forfeit while Chris Simmons (138-pounds) captured his first major decision win in 19-6 fashion over Morgan Staiert. Nathan Tapken at 160-pounds rounded things out with a 6-0 decision victory.

Sutton continued to shine and he did so in the Bondurant-Farrar match-up, picking up win number 24 with his pinfall win over Isaiah Larson in 31 seconds. He was one of five Tigers to go undefeated on the day. Another individual was Boorn, who picked up his lone pinfall win of the night in 1:16. That brought his win total up over 12 wins on the season so far.

In total ADM picked up five wins against the Bluejays, including O’Connor’s 2-0 decision to keep his record perfect on the night. That outcome was matched to a T by Nathan Royer, who also went perfect on the night with a 2-0 decision. Justice Paulson picked up his third decision victory of the year in 11-6 fashion.

ADM went winless against ranked opponents for the Bluejays, including Dylan Trigg, who fell to fourth-ranked Rylie Anderson at 113-pounds. Ben Smith gave seventh-ranked Colby Lillegard some trouble but ended up falling by tech fall.

The Tigers bumped their win total up to six dual wins on the season with the victory and now will look to tack on some more momentum when they battle in the Ed Winger Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25 in Urbandale.