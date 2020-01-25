While the Waukee High School boys wrestling team was involved in weekend action in Urbandale, a lot of attention was directed in Waverly for the IWCOA Girls State wrestling tournament.

Representing the Warriors were three strong wrestlers in Rylee Rodish, Jordyn Nikkel, and Sydney Clevenger. Rodish did her damage in the 113-pound weight class followed by Clevenger in the 152-pound weight class, while Nikkel worked within the 120-pound weight class. Just their presence represented a lot of work put in.

“These girls put in the same amount of work as any boy,” said Waukee head wrestling coach Chad Vollmecke. “They’re committed to the work and committed to the sport just as any wrestler would be.”

The work and dedication put forth by these three girls helped land them on the biggest of stages. Rodish, the third-ranked 113-pound wrestler, highlighted the two-day festivities by placing third overall. Following a first-round bye, Rodish collected two straight wins within the championship bracket. The first of which came via pinfall. It took nearly three full periods but in the end, quick hands and feet led to a cradling her opponent for the win in 3:52. That set Rodish up for a showdown with Hannah Raney of Council Bluffs. That’s where Rodish jumped out to a strong start and won by 9-2 decision. The talented grappler suffered one loss for the contest and unfortunately, that left her just two wins shy of a title, falling to Abbie Lyman of Cedar Falls.

From there Rodish battled back tough starting with an 11-4 decision to begin the consolation bracket. Rodish then battled Lauren Hamilton of Oelwein and using the cradle technique once more, she advanced on with a pinfall win in just 24 seconds. Fate was in the air and strong as Rodish seemed destined to make it to the third-place match and she did just that with a 9-4 decision over Olivia Hamma of Davenport. That then set up a rematch with Abbie Lyman and unlike their first bout, it was a battle that had Rodish’s name on it as she captured the revenge victory in a tech-fall decision to capture third place.

Jordyn Nikkel started her tournament off strong as well, capturing a pinfall victory in 1:25 to advance. Unfortunately, Nikkel fell short of her title run with a pinfall defeat in the second round. That put Nikkel in the consolation bracket which she would start off victoriously with a late pinfall victory over Humboldt’s Breanna Hotevec in 3:37. Unfortunately for Nikkel, the victories would end there as she fell to Waverly-shell Rock’s Maria Cooper by pinfall.

All three Warrior wrestlers kicked off the tournament strong including Sydney Clevenger who bested Algona’s Madi Gifford in round one by 40-second pinfall. The junior fell just short in round two. That set her up with a consolation round match-up with Sarah Meader of Mid-Prairie. It was a tough battle but in the end, Clevenger surcame to the eventual sixth-place finisher to round out her state tournament time.