There are various ways to honor senior athletes but perhaps none better than with a team victory. That’s exactly what happened for the Waukee boys swimming team as they bested Marshalltown at home 121-48.

The Warriors picked up first-place finishes in ten separate events and 23 top-three finishes all together. Three individuals picked up individual sweeps for the meet including powerhouse Cameron Linder. The senior captured gold in the 100-yard butterfly and fell sixth-tenths of a second off of his season-best with a time of 54.78 seconds. Linder then turned around and captured first in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 59.84 seconds which marked a season-best time.

Joining him with two first-place finishes of his own was fellow Speedo Junior Nationals participant Drew Reiter. Reiter captured first in the 200 Yard Freestyle clocking in a time of 1:46.62. His second top finish for Reiter included the 100 Yard Freestyle besting his prior season-best time with a mark of 48.50 seconds. AJ Abram did his part with two top finishes as well, clocking in a winning time of 2:02.71 in the 200 Yard IM and the daunting 500 Yard Freestyle event with a time of 4:57.37. Taylor Hughes may not have captured two titles but he did place first in the 100 Yard Backstroke with a time of 58.77 seconds followed by Eli Waltman in second (58.90 seconds).

Other strong performances by the Warriors included Sam Davey who clocked in a second-place time in the 50 Yard Freestyle at 23.06 seconds and was right behind Linder in the 100 Yard Fly with a time of 55.79 for a season-best time.

The Warriors did once again dominate the relay events including the 200 Yard Medley relay where the group of Clayton Gustafson, Whitaker, Ethan Weaver, and Cooper Rogers clocked in a top time of 1:44.57. The same outcome came in the 200 Yard Free Relay where Reiter, Rogers, Havenhill, and Abram placed first with a time of 1:30.33. Davey, Abram, Reiter, and Havenhill joined up once more to take on the 400 Yard Freestyle and in the end, they captured gold with a combined time of 3:20.37.

Up next for the Warriors will be one last regular-season endeavor which will take them to Fort Dodge in a six-team invite on Saturday, Jan. 25 beginning at noon.