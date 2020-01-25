If you wanted to end off your workweek on a high note, the showdown between Waukee and West Des Moines Valley girls basketball teams. The excitement could not be contained in just four quarters and the game took to overtime where the Warriors eventually claimed the victory 38-32.

The biggest theme from the game for Waukee was their ability to win when their strengths weren’t on point. Normally, the Warriors utilize a strong three-point presence, in fact, they entered Friday night with the most made three-point shots in all of Class 5A. Unfortunately for Waukee come Friday, the three-point attack wasn’t as potent as the Warriors ended the night shooting just 25 percent from three-point range.

The effect was felt early and for nearly three minutes, Waukee couldn’t find a single basket. Even with that said, they still kept a close game down just 10-9 heading into the second quarter. The most success shooting for Waukee occurred during the second quarter as they went on a 10-5 run to round out the first half with a 19-15 advantage. Waukee produced a rather strong third-quarter to open up the second half, pouring in nine points. The highlight of the third quarter for Waukee was more on the defensive side where they held Valley scoreless across all but the first minute of the third quarter. That, in turn, helped the Warriors keep a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“Defense was big for us tonight,” said head coach Chris Guess. “Tonight the shots just weren’t falling like we’re used to but thanks to our defensive efforts, we kept ourselves in the game.”

The defensive push was never more needed than in the fourth quarter where the Warrior offense fell short to the tune of just three points. From there the Valley offense managed to do just enough and withstood a last-second shot by Waukee to keep the game going all tied up at 31 following regulation. That same defensive stand in the fourth quarter was amplified in overtime as Valley couldn’t manage to find a clean shot and was held to a mere one point. Meanwhile, Waukee found just enough of an offensive push to capture the 38-32 victory.

It was truly a game where defense reigned supreme and was felt by everybody from players to fans alike.

“We knew that with our shots not falling as much, we had to step up defensively,” said Lindsey Kelderman. “Defense was a big part of the win tonight.”

The win brings the Warrior record up to 11-2 on the season and 7-1 in conference action. Next up will be a showdown with Ankeny Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28 beginning at 6:15 p.m.