Thanks to four first-place finishes and a plethora of great wrestling, the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team captured the title in the 16-team Rich Gray Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25.

Four first-place finishers highlighted the afternoon including Colby Wiederholt, Bryce Cole, Caleb Swalla, and Derrin Sesker. Wiederholt kicked off the first-place train, capturing four victories en route to a top finish and his 28th victory of the 2019-20 campaign. The Class 2A eighth-ranked 126-pound wrestler kicked things off with a 55-second pinfall win. Interestingly enough, Wiederholt replicated that result to a T in the quarterfinal round over East Union’s Erik Allen. The competition level rose but Wiederholdt rose with it and made his way to the first place match and picked up his third decision win of the season (10-5) over 23 win Cael Cassady of Martensdale St. Mary’s. For his efforts, Wiederholt picked up 28 team points.

Bryce Cole(152-pounds) took on tough competition yet walked away from it all with an unblemished mark and his 23rd victory of the 2019-20 campaign. Two major decision wins made up the day for Cole which picked up his first and final victories of the contest. Cole suffered just seven combined points while earning 26 combined points across his two major decision victories. That included a 12-3 decision over Kaden Jacobsen who came into the match with 32 wins already on the season en route to earning 28 team points on the day.

Caleb Swalla continued to show why he’s the Class 2A sixth-ranked 170-pound wrestler after picking up three straight victories on the day. Just like with Cole, Swalla captured his title via major decision over West Central Activities Conference foe Cale Pritchett from Woodward-Granger. The 19-9 victory over his conference foe not only brought his win total up to 23 on the season but also helped the senior remain undefeated on the season. All that helped Swalla earn 29 team points for the Bulldogs.

Derrin Sesker has continued to climb the Class 2A 285-pound rankings and showcased why he ranks fourth overall Saturday. Following a first-round bye, Sesker won his quarterfinal match by pinfall (1:24) followed by two decision wins to capture the crown. That included the first-place match where Sesker also ran into a conference foe in Ryley Snell of Interstate-35. It was there that a pair of quick points gave the senior early momentum to capture the victory and earn his 29th victory.

Other strong finishes on the day included Trey Bond at 182-pounds, picking up a fourth-place finish and 15 team points towards the winning cause. Riley Harger (120-pounds) suffered just one loss which came against third-ranked Benjamin Schmitz of Kuemper Catholic. That would be the only loss of the day for Harger who rattled off three straight victories to push his total win mark to 23 on the season. Tyler Haynes (145-pounds) and Gavin Goodrich (195-pounds) also picked up fifth-place finishes.

The Bulldogs won the Rich Gray Invite with a team total of 187 points followed by conference foe Interstate-35 in second with 185.5 points. Des Moines East, Central Springs, and Woodward-Granger rounded out the top five.

Next up for the Bulldog grapplers will be a triangular in Adel on Thursday, Jan. 30 up against PCM and host ADM beginning at 6 p.m.