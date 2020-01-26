While Taylor Atwell was competing at the 2020 IWCOA Girls State wrestling tournament, the Perry boys rode two hours to Williamsburg for a round robin tournament. In return, the Bluejays came back with a load of hardware including four first-place and three second-place finishes.

At the top of the list, Jacob Nelson (145 pounds) and Cole Snyder (182) had a perfect set of five rounds to claim top prize. Snyder kicked into overdrive with all but one of his wins coming within the first three minutes.

Nelson’s day was evenly spread with close calls and major wins. He went into sudden victory in the opening round followed by a tech fall and pin before sealing the deal with two wins by decision.

Wilber Ramirez also claimed first-place but needed to overcome a loss in his second round. He followed up with three consecutive wins — with one by medical forfeit — to climb back to the top despite being seeded fifth in his class, the biggest jump of the day.

Overall Perry had seven wrestlers meet or exceed expectations as Class 2A No. 9 Riece Graham was the team’s only top seeded man.

Graham had a relatively quiet afternoon in a three-man bracket on his way to an anticipated first place finish. He had just two matchups, which he handily won, improving to 20-2 on the season.

No. 10 Cole Nelson (113), Bryan Funez (132) and Erick Funez (138) each grabbed silver after suffering one loss.

Nelson opened with four wins but ran into trouble against Pella’s No. 1 seeded Ryan Hancock, who had a 17-2 record heading into Saturday. The Funez twins had a shared path as well with Williamsburg handing them their losses. Erick held on to Class 2A No. 1 Jalen Schropp for 1:22 before a pin.

Quickest Pin

Of Perry’s three sub-minute pins, one belongs to Cole Snyder whose wins progressively ramped up to 58 seconds. But it’s Erick Funez whose 54 and 56 second pins that lay claim to the fastest draws of the day.

Closest Match

While Ramirez came out with gold, he put in serious work with a two wins taking over five minutes to keep his day alive. His two other wins also took all six minutes, winning by two points each time to live on the edge the whole day.

Up Next

Perry’s next set of duals comes Thursday at Ballard.