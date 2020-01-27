With the start of a new week came more game action for the Van Meter girls basketball team as they battled it out with Central Decatur inside Van Meter High School. It was the second-ever meeting between the two schools and the Bulldogs were seeking to even out the overall series. Unfortunately for Van Meter, they fell just short in their efforts, falling 43-37.

The loss came despite another standout performance from Clair Lauterbach. The senior captured 20 points (her fifth 20 plus point game of the season) to pace the team as the only double-digit scorer for the Bulldogs. Lauterbach had a strong night shooting over 50 percent from the floor while connecting on all four of Van Meter’s three-point buckets.

Aside from a tight first-quarter, it was pretty much a back and forth contest across the final three quarters. Central Decatur utilized an offensive surge in the second half to go on an 11-4 run and lead by seven at the halftime break. Entering the second half it was Van Meter’s turn to answer and they did just that, going on a 15-8 run which tied the game up heading into the final quarter of action. While the Bulldogs were looking to string back-to-back strong quarters, it just didn’t pan out Monday night as Van Meter couldn’t crack ten points while Central Decatur produced 15 points to earn the six-point victory.

The night didn’t house the team’s overall best shooting night as they shot 35 percent from the floor. Perhaps one of the bigger culprits on the night came from the free-throw line. Normally over 55 percent for their free-throw efficiency, the Bulldogs connected on just five of twelve from the charity stripe Monday. Individually, following Lauterbach’s 20 point performance, sophomore Maya Herman was next up on the scoring board as she totaled six points for the night. The majority of her production came off the glass as she led all Bulldog players with six defensive rebounds and tied with fellow sophomore Chaney Coppinger with seven total rebounds on the night. Van Meter was also quite stingy in the steals department, totaling ten on the night courtesy of two steals from Lauterbach, Chaney, Herman, and sophomore Zoie Vaught.

The loss, unfortunately, drops the Bulldogs and their overall record to 10-6 on the season while leaving them with a 2-4 mark inside non-conference play. The team won’t have much time to dwell as they are back in action tonight on the road at Mount Ayr High School. They will seek to defeat a Raiders squad averaging 63 points per contest shooting 43 percent from the floor. It will be an interesting battle from the three-point line as both the Bulldogs and the Raiders sit at 25.6 percent shooting from three-point range heading into the contest. Both teams seem fairly evenly matched but the one individual to take note of for Mount Ayr would be senior Sam Stewart who’s averaging 24 points per game. The non-conference battle from Mount Ayr High School will begin at 6:15 p.m.