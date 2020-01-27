With the Iowa high school wrestling season looking down the barrell of the final regular season stretch, talk of the postseason becomes more and more potent. Now, as made official the morning of Monday, Jan. 27 by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, all Class 3A teams have their dual postseason paths set.

Unlike with Class 2A and Class 1A, all top 24 Class 3A squads will engage in a regional dual battle. The top eight teams according to the IWCOA rankings receive a first round bye across the first of two rounds. For both the Mustangs and the Warriors, the path to the dual state tournament will go through Waukee Fieldhouse beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. Waukee comes into the recent polls as the eighth-ranked team and will not only host but receive a first round bye. They will then battle the winner between ninth-ranked Linn-Mar and 23rd-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes.

Both Waukee and Dallas Center-Grimes have been very present among the individual rankings all season long. Waukee, according to IAwrestle.com, wields five individually ranked wrestlers including Thurman Christensen at 120-pounds (ranked third), Cody Anderson at 152-pounds (ranked third), Griffin Gammell at 182-pounds (ranked second), Cael Thorson at 220-pounds (ranked seventh), and Connor Arndt at 285-pounds (ranked eighth). Inside the Dallas Center-Grimes ranks, the Mustangs currently have four individually ranked wrestlers. That list includes Jacob Fistler at 106-pounds (ranked eighth), Trevon Wells at 132-pounds (ranked eighth), Luke Fistler at 160-pounds (ranked fifth), and Zach Needham at 170-pounds (ranked sixth).

All regional events will kick off at 6 p.m. and tickets for the Regional Dual Team Tournaments are six dollars.