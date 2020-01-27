In perhaps their toughest weekend competition, the ADM wrestling team held their own Saturday, Jan. 25 in the annual Ed Winger Classic.

Among the 19 teams that descended upon Urbandale High School, ADM walked away with 38 team points and a 14th place team finish. It was tough sledding for the seven Tiger grapplers who took part. That included ADM star and top-ranked Class 2A 285-pound wrestler in Kaden Sutton who had one of the tougher paths to victory across the entire invitational. Sutton captured three of ADM’s five pinfall wins for the invite including the opener and the quarterfinal matches defeating North Scott’s Kaeden Mickey (2:27) and Urbandale’s Adnan Ikeljic (1:56). The competition turned really steep as Sutton faced two of the top three ranked wrestlers across the Class 3A 285-pound landscape. The first of which gave Sutton his third pinfall win of the day in an impressive win over Gabriel Greenlee of Ames, ranked third in the latest Class 3A polls. Sutton used quick footwork to defeat Greenlee by fall in 2:35. That then set up an even tougher match for Sutton in the title match, up against Class 3A’s top-ranked 285-pound wrestler in Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf. In a tough battle that fell against Sutton late, the senior suffered his first defeat of the 2019-20 campaign in a 3-1 decision. Overall, Sutton contributed 24 of the team’s 38 points.

Ben Smith at 120-pounds produced a solid day which included a pair of wins and seven team points. Just like Sutton, Smith began the invite with a pinfall victory, doing so in under two minutes against Centerville’s Jax Mosley. Tough sailing was ahead for Smith who dropped his quarterfinal match and opening round consolation meetings, both by decision. Smith did come back in a big way and took a commanding 9-1 major decision win over non-conference rival Dallas Center-Grimes’ Kieran Shawhan. That set up Smith for the seventh-place match up against Jackson Bresson of Ankeny Centennial. It was a strong start but ultimately not enough as Smith fell by pinfall but did earn an eighth-place finish for his efforts.

Dallas Trigg (170-pounds) captured a 5-3 decision victory during his time wrestling Saturday and earned one point for the team while Justice Paulson added two team points with a victory over DC-G’s Drew Clausen in the opening round (3-0 decision).

The Tiger grapplers will have a pair of battles this week including a trip to Greene County High School in Jefferson in a non-conference triangular with Colfax-Mingo and a rematch with host Greene County. That battle will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. They will then turn around on Thursday, Jan. 30 and host a non-conference triangular with PCM and Van Meter/Earlham. That contest will begin from ADM High School at 5:30 p.m.