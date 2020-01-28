There was plenty of good vibes to go around Tuesday night as both girls and boys basketball teams for Dallas Center-Grimes High School captured victory. On the road in Oskaloosa, the Fillies captured the season series sweep with a 63-28 victory while the Mustangs followed a similar route, earning a win by a 43-39 final.

In the girls contest, they used strong defense to boost them to victory, forcing a sixth opponent to three or more quarters of single-digit scoring. En route to earning the season sweep, the Fillies have held Oskaloosa to under ten points in seven out of the eight quarters played against each other. The defensive efforts were felt right away as the Fillies raced off to a 16-5 lead following the first-quarter. They then turned that into a 26-14 advantage at the half. Despite what was a strong first half, the second half for the Fillies seemed to go even further beginning with a 19 point third quarter which finished off with an 18-4 run across the fourth quarter. For their efforts, the Fillies captured their tenth overall win of the season while raising their conference record to 6-2.

In the boys contest, defense led the way on both sides as the 43 points scored by the Mustangs marked the fewest in a victory this season. Leading the scoring efforts on the night was senior Trenton Liebe who connected on a season-high 15 points. All of that came from perfect shooting from the floor (5-of-5) while nearly perfect from the free-throw line, connecting on five-of-six shots from the charity stripe. Liebe produced an overall sound night as the also chipped in four rebounds and a pair of steals for the contest.

Overall it was a stark contrast between the last meeting between these two teams which ended in a 78-60 victory for the Mustangs. In fact, the first half wasn’t nearly as strong in the second go-round as DC-G saw a 10-10 first quarter tie turn into a 22-19 deficit at the halftime break. Then defensive power for the Mustangs really came in handy in the third quarter where they limited the Indians to one of their lowest single-quarter scores of the season in just four points. The Mustangs didn’t fair much better offensively but they did end up taking their first lead of the game at 27-26 at the conclusion of the third-quarter. From there the Mustangs never looked back, capping off the game on a 16-13 run to earn the four-point victory.

Despite his lowest scoring night of the season, sharpshooter Cole Glasgow found more ways to be productive, leading the team with seven rebounds to go along with two assists and a pair of steals. Luke Rankin may have notched just eight points but he continued to push his Class 3A leading assists mark to 92 on the season.

Next up for both squads will be a match-up with conference leader Grinnell as DC-G returns home to finish off the week Friday, Jan. 31. Girls game will begin the festivities at 6:15 p.m. followed by boys tip-off at 7:45 p.m