The Van Meter boys basketball team took to the road Tuesday night as they battled non-conference foe Mount Ayr. Defense reigned supreme for the Bulldogs as they captured a narrow victory over the host Raiders 48-43.

Van Meter didn’t have their normal sound shooting night shooting 40 percent from the floor but it sure seemed like everything was just fine in the first quarter. That’s when the Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-7 lead. Then the tides turned slightly and for just the sixth time this season, the Bulldogs were held under ten points in a single quarter with five in the second frame Tuesday night. The Bulldogs still kept a lead thanks to their first quarter efforts and took to the halftime break up 22-17. Mount Ayr slowly chipped away at the Bulldog lead with 12 points in the third quarter but Van Meter kept right with them and thanks to 26 points across the second half, they remained unblemished in their record, now standing at 16-0.

Leading the way individually once again was Anthony Potthoff who notched his sixth 20-point game of the season with exactly 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the floor and six-of-nine from the free-throw line. Potthoff also paced the Bulldogs off the glass with six rebounds on the night to go with one steal and one assist. Sophomore Chris Schreck was next up on the scoring list, connecting for eleven points with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Van Meter continues their winning ways without a loss and will look to keep that going when they host ACGC Thursday, Jan. 30 beginning at 7:15 p.m.