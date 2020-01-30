If you were a wrestling fan, the place to be Thursday night was ADM High School as the wrestling Tigers battled in a home non-conference triangular against PCM and Van Meter/Earlham.

Thanks to some late-match heroics, the Tigers ended up sweeping their competition with a 63-18 win over PCM followed by fireworks in the second match-up to best Van Meter 36-30.

The most excitement came with the battle against Van Meter/Earlham, and for good reason. The Bulldogs came into ADM High School with a trio of ranked wrestlers while the Tigers had a group of wrestlers hitting their stride, led by Class 2A’s top-ranked 285-pound wrestler Kaden Sutton. If you liked back and forth battles, this one was for you as neither team could find very much of an edge throughout the match. Both squads picked up at least three straight victories and for ADM, a string of five straight victories helped put the Tigers in a comfortable 27-18 lead heading into the final five matches of the night. The wins for ADM began at 160-pounds with Nathan Tapeken, who pushed his win total up over double digits for the season with a 10-4 decision.

After Justice Paulson, Thomas Boorn, and Noah Kahler captured victories, all eyes were set on a showdown that had been talked about for weeks. That’s where top-ranked Kaden Sutton battled perhaps his stingiest opponent of the season in fourth-ranked Derrin Sesker. The match itself sure did live up to the hype but was one where Sutton flexed his muscles and reminded everyone why he’s number one with a 6-2 decision. It was a battle that pretty much went along with the overall match as a whole and one that began on quite the defensive note.

Neither Sutton nor Sesker could find much offense in the first period as both wrestlers were blanked heading into the second frame. Sutton did eventually find his stride and captured two quick points with a takedown midway through the second period off of a strong move to take out the legs of Sesker. Sesker answered with two points to kick off the third frame but it was Sutton who had the last laugh. Sutton kept the tempo on his side and rattled off four straight points to end off the battle and secure his 31st win of the season.

It was a victory that was well-earned and ran along the plan that the senior laid out heading into the match.

“Sutton’s style really is set the pace and dictate the tempo,” began head coach Christopher Hatchitt. “He has such a gas tank and a motor where he can hit the low and outside shots, which really tire out some of these big guys. Once we start setting the pace and dictating the tempo, we break a lot of wrestlers mentally which then breaks them physically.”

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the night came in the final match of the night. In Cinderella fashion, Justin Holm more than admirably came into the varsity fray for the sick Chris Simmons. It was truly a back-and-forth battle until just past three minutes into the match when Holm pinned his opponent to the roar of the crowd.

“We told him just have confidence in yourself,” said Hatchitt. “What you do in practice will show out there on the mat during meets and that’s exactly what happened here tonight. He did a fabulous job to be filling in a varsity role as a freshman.”

It was a much more subdued match to start the night for the Tigers, who picked up eleven wins, including five by forfeit, one by decision (Gage Davis at 152-pounds), and four by pinfall (Ben Smith, Kaden Sutton, Jacob Crystal, and Thomas Boorn).

The win now gives the Tiger grapplers their tenth win of the season. ADM will seek to continue off of the momentum from Thursday when they battle during the annual Raccoon River Conference meet. The meet will be held at Winterset High School on Saturday, Feb. 1 beginning at 10 a.m.