It’s T-minus a week and one day before the Waukee boys swimming team continues their search for a fifth consecutive team state meet appearance. The hurdle that currently rests in their way is the district meet which will take the Warriors to a familiar site in Fort Dodge.

It’s a site that has proven to be very lucrative for the Warriors which recently included a CIML-Iowa Conference meet title for the seventh time in the past ten seasons. Certainly, there’s no shortage of good memories within the confines of Fort Dodge High School.

“Fort Dodge is a fast pool and it’s deep and that’s what usually makes it fast,” said head coach Dan Briggs. “The water doesn’t move around as fast in the shallow end and doesn’t slow the swimmers down. At this point though, it’s more mental than anything else.”

On Feb. 8, Waukee will descend on Fort Dodge High School along with seven other teams including Storm Lake, host Fort Dodge, Carroll, Boone, Sioux City North, Spencer, and Ames. A lot of positivity surrounds the Warriors even in a battle of really tough teams. After all, Waukee holds the number one time in nine of the eleven events. That includes all three relay events which Waukee has been on top of for the vast majority of the season.

“This team is so talented and I think what makes the biggest difference in the relay events especially is the fact that so many of our swimmers are so versatile,” started Briggs. “Instead of having one main event they’re good at, most of these guys have events that they’ve come into and have become just as strong or stronger than any event they’ve done before. It’s been one of the strongest groups I’ve had and half of that goes to the character of these guys. Just as good out of the pool as they are in it.”

When Waukee swimming has come up in conversation over the past two years several names have been linked to the success. One such name is future University of Minnesota swimming star Cameron Linder. After making it to a final heat in the Speedo Junior National swimming meet earlier this season, the senior has shown no signs of slowing down, capturing a first-place finish in every meet he’s attended this season. Heading into district swimming, Linder holds a top-five time across the state in four separate events. That includes the 500 Yard Freestyle where his time of 4:43.23 has been holding down the top spot since Jan. 16. He also sits fourth overall in the 100 Yard Backstroke (54.42 seconds), third in the 200 Yard IM (1:55.47), and second in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (58.64 seconds)

Linder is one of three individuals to currently hold a top-five individual event time. Drew Reiter, a talented swimmer as well going through his sophomore season, also rests in that category. You can catch him with a top-five time in the 200 IM and the 100 Yard Breaststroke events. Along with Linder, Reiter’s time in the 100 Yard Breaststroke rests top five in the state, currently fourth overall after clocking in a time of 59.29 seconds which as stood since Jan. 7. Reiter’s big claim to fame this season is in the 200 Yard IM which has been highlighted by his time of 1:54.83 which ranks second in the state, a time he captured in the conference meet.

Coach Briggs has talked about the very talented freshmen pool this season and that includes AJ Abram. In his first varsity high school season, Abram has been blazing his own trail and currently rests as one of the top five swimmers in the state in both the 100 Yard and 200 Yard Freestyle events. Both marks set by Abram have occurred within the last two weeks including his 200 Yard Freestyle time of 1:45.96 which he captured on Jan. 21 at Southeast Polk and now has him ranked fourth in the state. Abram’s 100 Yard Freestyle top time came just last Saturday in the conference winning effort for the Warriors. He now sits fourth in the state with a time of 47.65 seconds.

Every freshmen class has their ups and downs but it didn’t take coach Briggs long to establish where this year’s group ranks among the rest.

“This is by far the best freshmen class I’ve had,” mentioned an excited Briggs. “The class that came close to this group was the group that graduated in 2016-17 but these guys have more depth and faster times right now than most of those 2016-17 guys had their junior years.”

In total there are 18 freshmen that began the 2019-20 season with the Warriors and of those 18, one-third of them are currently set to battle the district meet next Saturday.