They had to get creative but the ADM boys basketball team got back on the winning trail as they downed conference foe, Perry, on the road 62-45.

En route to picking up their eighth win of the season, the Tigers had to find a way to win outside of one of their primary strengths. Heading into Friday night’s contest, ADM outpaced all Raccoon River Conference teams averaging eight made three-point shots per game for 36 percent shooting. Once Friday night came around, that power was not there for the Tigers who connected on a season-low five made three-point buckets all game long.

The three-point struggle for the Tigers really didn’t take off until the second quarter as they primarily lived down in the paint, something that would grow increasingly harder by the minute. Ultimately, between tough play in the paint and struggles from the perimeter, it was a game that was won by less conventional means for the Tigers.

“It was just a weird game,” said Tiger head coach Aaron Mager. “It just didn’t seem like we could get out and get the score differential the way we wanted. We handled adversity well and we were still moving the ball well. Any time you can rise above poor shooting nights, you improve your game in a big way.”

While ADM owned the first quarter offensively, the host Bluejays put up a strong scoring quarter of their own, dropping 19 points and going on a 19-9 run against ADM to cut the lead 25-23. From the first half which was dominated by offense came the second half which was dominated by defense for the Tigers. It was an interesting start to the second half for ADM as they witnessed Perry capture their first-ever lead over ADM this season in a 26-25 advantage coming out of the half. From there on, however, defense would truly reign supreme as Perry was limited to a mere five third-quarter points while ADM held the host Bluejays scoreless for two three-minute scoring droughts. All that plus an offensive surge expanded the Tiger lead entering the fourth quarter, 45-28 in favor of ADM.

Thanks to those defensive efforts and a 12-point second-half by Nate Mueller, ADM put a hold on the lead and never looked back, capturing their sixth conference victory of the 2019-20 season.

Leading the team in scoring across both the first and second halves, junior Nate Mueller deposited 21 total points on the night to lead all ADM scorers. Six of Mueller’s 12 second-half points came from the junior’s performance from the free-throw line. Interestingly enough, ADM didn’t come across one free-throw opportunity during the first half of play. The second half saw all 11 of 12 made free-throw shots made by the Tigers. There were a pair of 12 point performances on the night including Tate Stine-Smith and Nathan Conrad.

While the win may not look like much to some people, the conference win for ADM will go a long way as the Tigers seek to capture a Raccoon River Conference crown. ADM’s overall record rests at 8-7 while their conference mark puts them in higher regards, currently putting them squarely in the middle of the conference slate. Next up on the docket for the Tigers will be a Tuesday, Feb. 4 contest traveling to Carroll High School. Carroll will enter the game with nine conference wins under their belt and it will be a time for the Tigers to add one more notch onto the conference win total. That came will begin at 7:30 p.m.