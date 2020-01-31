Following a strong win by the Bulldog girls, the Van Meter boys basketball team flexed their defensive muscles in a 50-42 win over conference foe ACGC Thursday night.

The win continued to shed light on Van Meters’ bid for one of the best defenses in Class 2A. The victory marked the 16th time in the past 17 games that the Bulldogs held their opponent under 50 total points scored. That currently rests as the best mark inside the West Central Activities Conference.

Offensively, 11 seemed to be the magic number on the night as the Bulldogs finished three out of the four quarters with eleven points scored. Overall it was a close contest through the first half as a slim 11-9 Bulldog advantage grew by just one at the half for a 22-19 advantage. The biggest lifeline for the Bulldogs was their surging 17 point third-quarter that helped them break away for the eventual 50-42 victory.

While the Bulldogs were without the assistance from their scoring leader in Anthony Potthoff, plenty of people stepped up and continued to give Van Meter a boost. That included Chris Schreck who captured 23 points on the night courtesy of rather efficient shooting. The sophomore connected on 58 percent of his field goal shots and 50 of his shots from beyond the three-point arc. Shreck also went perfect from the free-throw line connecting on all six shots for the night. While he was the only Bulldog to spring for double-digits in scoring, Shreck was one of seven Bulldogs to capture points on the night to aid in the win.

Part of the defensive power from the Bulldogs came off the glass as Van Meter hauled in 28 defensive rebounds for one of their season-high marks in total rebounds with 38. Leading the way was Brett Berg who picked up a season-high ten rebounds to pace both teams on the night. Fellow senior Parker Fryar led the way in assists with five, part of a strong night including five points, seven rebounds, and one steal.

With the win, the Bulldogs remain one of just three teams across the Class 2A landscape without a mark in their loss column. Overall they sit at 17-0 with one more home game left on the docket.