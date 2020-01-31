The Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team took to the road Thursday to take on a non-conference triangular in Adel against PCM and host ADM.

The Bulldogs split the night with a comeback victory over PCM 48-24 while falling in a last-second battle with host ADM 36-30. Throughout all the excitement of the night, the biggest highlights of the night for the Bulldogs came from the senior pair of Colby Wiederholt and Caleb Swalla. The Bulldog pair officially captured 150 career wins each on the night.

Both Swalla and Wiederholt came into the night needed a pair of victories to break the 150 career win mark.

‘It’s huge for both of these guys and is a testament to the work they’ve put in,” said Bulldog head coach Chas Funaro. “If you do the math, that’s roughly 40 wins per season and starting off as a freshman at the varsity level.”

Both saw no action to begin their night as the Bulldogs battled PCM in their first match of the triangular. Both Wiederholt and Swalla were two of four individuals to receive wins via forfeit in that match. In total, Van Meter/Earlham picked up eight wins total for the match. One such win came from Derrin Sesker at 285-pounds as the fourth-ranked wrestler captured his tenth win via pinfall that took all the way to the 4:41 mark to decide. It was a match of several near falls giving Sesker a lead (and a win) regardless. It also included Trey Bond who pushed his overall record past 20 wins with his 11th pinfall win of the season.

Despite the overall team loss, it didn’t damper the historical achievements by both Swalla and Wiederholt in the ADM match-up. Swalla kicked things off and was the first of the two to capture the 150 win mark. He did so with his 13th pinfall win of the year over Jacob Crystal, thus bringing on the monumental win.

“It’s certainly huge and a big accomplishment,” said Swalla. “It means a lot yet it’s not the accomplishment that I want most.”

Swalla’s win was the third win out of the first four match-ups for the Bulldogs who took a strong 18-3 lead. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs would see the tides turn quickly as ADM rattled off five straight victories to put Van Meter/Earlham behind the eight ball 27-18. That included the much-anticipated showdown between Class 2A’s fourth-ranked 285-pound wrestler in Sesker and top-ranked Kaden Sutton of ADM. Sesker fell behind 2-0 in the second period following a scoreless first period. Sesker answered late in period two but just couldn’t answer Sutton’s rebuttal and ended up falling for just the second time all season long.

Mason Drake at 113-pounds would get the victories back for the Bulldogs with his tenth win via pinfall. That set up the chance for another 150 career winner for the Bulldogs as Colby Wiederholt took to the stage once more. The senior avenged his earlier defeat with his third victory of the season by decision in 6-0 fashion.

“That’s giving it your all and being very successful right from the time you step on the varsity mat,” said coach Funaro.

Along with Riley Harger’s late 3-2 victory over Ben Smith, the Bulldogs evened up the score at 30-30 heading into the final match of the night. Unfortunately, it didn’t favor the Bulldogs as a late pinfall by ADM’s Justin Holm brought home the sudden defeat for the Bulldogs who now head back home with a yet still impressive 17-5 dual meet record.

Next up for the Bulldog grapplers will be the 19 team Charger Invitational Saturday, Feb. 1. The event will kick off bright and early at 8:30 a.m.