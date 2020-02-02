In their final contest of the regular season, the ADM wrestling team took on the annual Raccoon River Conference meet to kick off the new month Saturday, Feb. 1.

Held within the confines of Winterset High School, the Tigers captured 110 team points giving them a two-way tie for sixth place overall. It should come as no surprise that senior star Kaden Sutton highlighted ADM’s performance. The future Iowa State University athlete found himself crowned conference champion of the 285-pound weight class. Sutton was one of three top-two finishes on the day.

For Sutton himself, he kicked off the day with a first-round bye, followed by a semifinal appearance against 30-win Carter Vonahme of Carroll. The victory marked the second win for Sutton over Vonahme on the season. Their first battle ended in a 1:35 pinfall win for Sutton and while the second go-round ended the same, it was done 37 seconds quicker. That set up Sutton with a conference first-place title match for the second straight season up against the surging Hector Garcia of Boone. It was a lengthy match that left just two minutes left on the clock before Sutton picked up his 27th pinfall victory (4:08). Sutton’s victory bumped his record to 32-1 and gave him the right to be called a two-time conference champion. For his efforts, Sutton earned 24 team points on the day.

Ben Smith (120-pounds) and Thomas Boorn (220-pounds) came close to conference titles themselves, finishing in second. Smith had quite the road to go through for his second-place finish. Following a quarterfinal bye, Smith took on 22 win Jake Porter from Winterset. With just under a minute into the third period, Smith broke through for a pinfall victory (4:52). That then set Smith up for a first-place battle with Class 2A’s seventh-ranked 120-pound wrestler in Bondurant-Farrar’s Colby Lillegard. It was a hard-fought battle but in the end, Smith fell just short but still picked 18 team points for the Tigers in the process. Thomas Boorn breezed through his first two rounds in a total of 1:14 courtesy of two pinfall victories. That set up the senior for a first-place battle with Carlisle’s Nathan McCormick. Unfortunately, Boorn fell in 1:27 and thus just short of a conference title but still walked away with a 19-13 record and 20 team points for the day.

There were four fifth-place finishes for the Tigers including Cooper Greenslade (106-pounds) picking up eight team points, Kadin O’Connor (132-pounds) who picked up seven team points, Nathan Royer (152-pounds) earning 11 team points, and Nathan Tapken (160-pounds) who earned ten team points.

The conference meet officially rounds out the regular season and the next time the Tiger Grapplers will be back home for sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 8.