With the last remaining slate of games of the 2019-20 regular season winding down, postseason conversations are ramping up. That comes especially true for Iowa high school boys basketball teams with the release of the 2020 postseason District and Substate Assignments.

Although teams don’t know exactly where they are going yet, they do know the teams they’ll have to battle against to get to state.

Across the Class 2A landscape, the currently unbeaten Van Meter boys basketball team will begin their postseason run inside District 12. It will be one of the most familiar districts Van Meter has had in recent seasons as all but one District 12 member resides within the West Central Activities Conference. The other teams in the field are Woodward-Granger, Woodward Academy, Pleasantville, and Interstate-35, with Colfax-Mingo representing the lone non-conference opponent. It’s a field that the Bulldogs have had quite a lot of success with over recent years. Van Meter has accumulated a 40-10 record against the four conference members in District 12 since the 2010 season. The last time Van Meter lost to any one of those conference opponents came against Woodward Academy back 2015. Postseason play will begin Monday, Feb. 17. Pairings will be available later in February following the coaches’ seeding meetings.

Within the Class 3A ranks, the ADM Tigers and the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs are also presented with a familiar postseason field. Among the eight-team field, the Tigers and the Mustangs will reside in the Substate 7 along with Gilbert, Nevada, North Polk, Norwalk, Saydel, and Perry. Dallas Center-Grimes currently resides as the sub-state’s top team at 12-4. The team with the most familiarity of the field will be ADM who currently holds a 4-1 record against the substate field with wins over Gilbert, North Polk, and a pair of wins over Perry. Their lone loss was to DC-G. They still have to battle Norwalk during the regular season which will take place Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Adel. For the Mustangs, they have currently tangled with just two of the Substate 7 teams. They picked up a win against ADM but fell to conference foe Norwalk. The Mustangs still have two more battles during the regular season against Substate 7 opponents including one more meeting with Norwalk and the regular season finale with North Polk on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

In the Class 4A scene, two-loss Waukee High School will be in their respective Substate 7 field alongside a familiar field as well. They currently enter as the second-ranked team in Class 4A according to the latest BCMoore rankings and hold the largest positive point differential of all Class 4A teams. The Warriors have played all but one member of the Substate 7 field this season (Des Moines North) and have a 5-1 record against that field. Waukee picked up wins over Des Moines Lincoln, Marshalltown, Mason City (x2), and split the season series against West Des Moines Valley. Since 2006, Waukee has accumulated a mark of a record of 68-18 against the current Substate 7 field.

Postseason for both Class 3A and Class 4A will begin Monday, Feb. 24. Pairings will be available following the coaches’ seeding meetings.