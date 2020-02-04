In a battle of pure skill and determination, the Waukee girls basketball team put on both an offensive and defensive showcase Monday night as they took to the road to battle it out with Marshalltown. Between solid offense and exceptional defense, the Warriors picked up their 14th win of the season in a 74-14 rout.

The fifth-ranked Warriors did most of their work underneath the three-point line shooting 48 percent. A large part of that occurred within the very first quarter where the Warriors put on their largest first-quarter point differential of the season scoring 32 points while holding host Marshalltown to just two points. It marked the fourth game this season where the Warriors had at least one quarter with 30 or more points scored.

With a 16-7 run across the second quarter, Waukee took off to the halftime break up 48-9. Defensively, the outcome marked the second time this season the Warrior defense held an opponent under ten points in all four quarters of regulation. Monday night, that included holding Marshalltown to just five second-half points. Part of the defensive stronghold for Waukee included tying a season-high 28 steals on the night. Leading that charge was Katie Dinnebier with a season-best ten steals followed by fellow junior Peyton Kelderman with seven steals on the night.

On a scoring mark, it was junior Taryn Reitsma who dropped 17 points on the night. She also picked up four rebounds and three steals on the night. Dinnebier followed up with 13 points on the night courtesy of 6-of-9 shooting from the floor.

With the win, the Warriors improve their record to 14-2 on the year. They will seek to continue their winning ways Tuesday when they battle Des Moines Hoover. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m inside Waukee Fieldhouse.