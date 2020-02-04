Every team across the history of basketball has gone through rough patches during any given season. Tuesday night, in front of the hometown crowd, the Waukee High School girls and boys basketball teams avenged any losses suffered earlier in the season with dominating victories over Des Moines Hoover.

The Warrior girls became the third team this season to top triple-digits in their overall score with a 101-28 final. The Warrior boys put on a similar dominant outing, capturing their third straight win over the Huskies with an 81-45 final.

For the Warrior girls, it was a contest that was practically over following the first quarter as Waukee dropped a season-high 41 first-quarter points on Des Moines Hoover. Meanwhile, they held the Huskies to six first quarter points for a 41-6 lead entering the second quarter. Within the first four minutes of the game all Waukee starters earned at least two points and by the end of the contest, Waukee had a season-best four double-digit scorers on the night. That came despite not having junior star Taryn Reitsma in the lineup. Defensively, Waukee forced Hoover to just 12 second half points while scoring 33 points themselves to round out the 101-28 win.

The four Warriors in double digits were spearheaded by Katie Dinnebier. The junior shot near pefect from three-point range (5-of-6) and shot 81 percent overall from the field to capture a season-high 25 points.That’s not all as Dinnebier also captured her third straight night with at least ten steals. Fellow junior Peyton Kelderman added in 18 points towards the winning cause with three rebounds and three assists on the night. Both Lindsey Kelderman and Abigail Jones picked up 15 points each on the night. Waukee now improves to 15-2 on the season with their tenth straight victory over Des Moines Hoover.

For the Warrior boys, they shot at least 50 percent from the field in three out of the four quarters of play. Overall, the Warriors shot 56% from three point range and ended the night shooting 60 percent from the floor. Waukee ended up hauling in 38 rebounds on the night, highlighted by Tucker DeVries and his ten rebounds for the contest. Offensively, DeVries was once again part of the dangerous dynamic duo that includes fellow junior Payton Sandfort. DeVries may have scored 14 points on the night but it was Sandfort to have one of his best scoring nights of the season shooting at least 60 percent from both two-point and three-point range for 32 total points.

When all was said and done, Waukee picked up their 13th win of the season and their third straight win since the Centennial loss. Tonight allowed Warrior head coach Justin Ohl and his coaching staff to see some fresh faces hit the varsity scene which really helps the team moving forward.

“I think it was really good to be able to play a lot of guys and get a lot of players on the floor because this is game two of four this week,” said Ohl. “A lot of guys stepped up and showed that they can handle the varsity atmosphere.”

The Warrior boys now advance their recrod to 13-2 on the season with a chance to add to that on Friday, Feb. 7 when Southeast Polk comes to town. They will be game two of a double-header which begins with the girls contest at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:45 p.m.