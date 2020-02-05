It was a mixed bag of results for DC-G basketball Tuesday at Indianola High School as both squads battled round two against the Indians. The Fillies utilized a big first quarter to propel them to a 60-44 win while a slow second half downed the Mustangs in an 83-46 defeat.

For just the third time this season, the Fillies produced a 20 point opening quarter which was the ultimate deciding factor for the game. Across the last three quarters the game was quite the tight contest as the Fillies edged out Indianola by just three points. That’s where the 13 point first-quarter lead came in handy. The score really didn’t vary much at all past the fourth quarter as a 13 point lead bumped up just slightly to a 15-point halftime advantage. The second half pretty much kept things the same with just a one point difference in the 60-44 win.

The victory marks the third win for DC-G over Indianola over the last four match-ups. The Fillies continue to chip away at the deficit that has Indianola with a 6-3 series advantage over DC-G since 2012. Next up for the Fillies will be a season series wrap-up with Pella Christian. It’s a match-up where the Fillies haven’t given up an inch, rattling off 12 straight victories over the Eagles since 2013. The second round of the 2019-20 edition will begin from Meadows Gym on Friday, Feb. 7 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

As for the Mustang basketball squad, it was a slow second half that thwarted any hopes of a comeback, thus giving Indianola the season series sweep. It wasn’t a great start to the game defensively as the Mustangs as they fell into quite a hole giving up 25 first-quarter points, blowing right past their average of 11.9 first-quarter points allowed per game. The Mustangs cut into the Indianola lead a little bit across the second quarter but still were down 47-31 at the half.

Then the Mustangs suffered their worst second-half this season by posting both a third quarter-low (eight points) and fourth-quarter-low (seven points) in points for a second-half low of 15 points. With the loss, the season series between these two teams since 2012 is all evened up at 4-4. As the Mustangs look to get back on track, they will host Pella Christian on Friday, Feb. 7. It will be the night to honor the seniors with senior night and honor military veterans and first responders. The boys game is set to tip off at 7:45 p.m.