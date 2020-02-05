Among family, friends, and teammates, ADM senior football star Noah Kahler officially inked his commitment to Graceland University football Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Known for his hard work coming into the program, Kahler also developed himself into a very versatile athlete. Starting his high school football journey in the tight end position, Kahler made a tough task look easy, transitioning to the offensive line. There he not only excelled but became a two-time All-District player and a big part of the winning culture that now stands as a baseline for ADM football.

“At the end of the day, he’s a huge part of the reason for the culture that we have here and of course he’s going to do a great job at Graceland,” said ADM head coach Garrison Carter. “He certainly has the talent and athletic ability to play different positions on the field. He fit better for us on the offensive line but he’ll fit better as a linebacker or tight end. Graceland will find his spot.”

Kahler has been a good fit for ADM football both physically and emotionally and it was the right fit that he saw within the ranks of Graceland University.

“After meeting with some of the guys, it was obvious that this was the place to meet new people, friends, and find good teammates,” said Kahler.

That same atmosphere that surrounds ADM football was something that also drew Kahler to become one of the newest members of the Graceland University football team.

“One of the first things I looked for was what kind of culture they had,” said Kahler. “Coming from ADM where coach Carter has developed such a great team culture, I wanted to find that it was a place I could have great teammates.”

That type of mindset along with other aspects is what drew Graceland to Kahler for a perfect match.

“It’s that small town, hard-working mentality that Graceland liked from me and want more of both athletically and academically,” said Kahler.

While there is still a wrestling season and the rest of his high school tenure to go through, the future looks bright and yellow for one of the newest members to Graceland University football.