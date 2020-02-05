Officially making it a done deal in front of friends and family, Kaden Sutton inked his commitment to play football for Iowa State University.

Sutton once again brought home state-wide recognition with first-team All-District and first-team All-State honors across his senior season. In one season alone, Sutton totaled 54.5 total tackles. Sutton paced the Class 3A field with 39 solo tackles for loss on the year. He’s received high praise from a multitude of individuals including long time head coach and current ADM assistant coach Lyle Alumbauch.

“Kaden is a very strong player who is one of the better players in terms of getting to the ball,” said Alumbaugh. “He has a smart head on his shoulders and he uses that every game.”

Following his time with ADM, he will descend upon Jack Trice Stadium where he will expand upon the work that got him to this point.

“Kaden’s accolades speak for themselves as far as on the field goes,” began head coach Garrison Carter. “His work ethic in the weight room and leadership ability off the field are second to none. All that is what got Kaden to this point and that’s exactly why he’ll be successful at Iowa State. As far as pure football talent, there haven’t been many better that I’ve seen at the high school level as far as being able to control the game on the defensive line.”

To be able to hit the D1 stage is big not just for the athlete, but the coaches as well and now, coach Carter will be able to catch Sutton’s great work at the collegiate level with ease.

“It’s going to be phenomenal, we’re excited to see him play on Saturdays,” started Carter. “He’s going to do some special things and we’ll certainly spend some time in Ames hanging out with him.”

Sutton signed his letter of intent alongside fellow teammate and future Graceland University star Noah Kahler.