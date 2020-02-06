The Southeastern Community College men's basketball team couldn't see the forest for the trees.

And the more the Blackhawks tried to drive into the paint against the Des Moines Area Community College's tall, long front line, the more they got lost.

SCC's offense once again went stagnant , allowing seventh-ranked (NJCAA Division II) to come away with a 65-56 victory over 25th-ranked (Division I) SCC on Wednesday night at Loren Walker Arena.

It was the second straight loss for SCC (19-7), the first time the Blackhawks have lost consecutive games since a three-game losing streak just over two years ago.

For the Blackhawks, coming off a stinging 80-64 loss to fifth-ranked Indian Hills on Saturday, it was more of the same, with an offense that struggled to move the ball and hit shots.

"It was actually a repeat of Indian Hills. I think our guys, I thought at time, we handled it OK. Then all of a sudden we got to where we were standing and the guards weren't cutting. Those are the things we worked on. Now we have to transition them into the game. There is no excuse for it. Our guys know what we need to do. We're going to see it from here on out," SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins said. "We have some work to do. Like I told our guys, this has to be a serious adversity learning situation. I talk to them every day about it's a game. We want to win every game. This is the first time we've lost two games in a row in a while. We have to learn from it and we have to be better, individually and as a team."

DMACC (21-3) used a front line of various combinations of 6-foot-11 Ryan Schmitt, 6-9 Barlow Alleruzzo and 6-8 John Herrick. The Bears played a zone defense, funneling everything into the paint when the "forest" awaited. The result: the Blackhawks shot just 37 from the field, committed 17 turnovers and were outrebounded, 35-30. It was a recipe for disaster for the Blackhawks.

"Those guys are long and lanky and they did a good job," Watkins said. "They play that packed-line defense and then they disguise it as they're playing zone and they're just waiting inside. If you can't get in there and be strong with the ball, don't let the ball die in your hands, you can't get all the way to the basket. Then you have Schmitt standing in there and he does a good job of just putting his hands up. If you are not physical enough to go through a guy's arms, you're not going to make shots."

The Bears slowed the pace of the game, preventing SCC from getting up and down the floor before DMACC could set its defense. And with the paint packed, the Blackhawks had to rely on their perimeter game. SCC just just 5-of-20 (25 percent) from 3-point range on the night.

"It's been unbelievable. Part of it is we start the ball rotation, but we're not attacking. We're not getting it to the paint. In the first half I thought we were driving it, but we weren't driving it with attack mode. We're getting down to seven, eight on the shot clock, which has got to stop. Now we have to start attacking earlier," Watkins said.

SCC, which remarkably went into halftime tied at 24 despite shooting a paltry 27 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half, taking a 45-44 lead on a steal and layup by Elias Ezenekwe that capped a 17-7 run.

The turning point came with the score tied at 51 with five minutes left. The Blackhawks forced a turnover, but a 3-pointer by Boubacar Kamissoko was off target. That led to a layup by Mike Hartford on the other end to give the Bears the lead for good. After Schmitt blocked the Blackhawks' next shot, Willie Guy scored on a layup. A 3-pointer by Herrick proved to be the final dagger on another long night for SCC.

"We're getting to to the point where that could have been our last game. We're just lucky enough it wasn't," Watkins said. "This is a test as an individual and as a team, about what are you willing to sacrifice here? Instead of a foot-and-a-half in, now are you willing to throw everything in? We have to pay attention to details. This late in the season, when you don't, that's what happens — you get beat"

SCC now has one week to right the ship before it hosts Illinois Central at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12, then hosting Iowa Western in a crucial Region XI game on Feb. 15.

"We'll get it figured out," Watkins said. "We've got four games left. The two most important ones are Northeast and Iowa Western. That's where we're at right now."

DMACC (65)

Barlow Alleruzzo 1-6 0-0 3, Ryan Schmitt 5-8 3-4 13, Willie Guy 3-5 6-8 13, Zach Lester 3-9 0-0 7, Mike Hartford 3-6 1-2 8, Demari Bariffe-Smith 1-4 1-2 4, Mark Bradshaw 1-5 2-2 5, John Herrick 5-6 1-1 12. Totals: 22-49 14-19 65.

SCC (56)

Diew Moses 2-6 4-4 8, Aaris Bonds 4-11 4-4 12, Boubacar Kamissoko 5-11 0-0 12, Elias Ezenekwe 3-7 0-0 6, Carlos Lemus, Jr. 3-10 0-0 7, Camryn Weston 0-1 0-0 0, Gavin Kies 2-5 3-3 9, Kany Rey 1-1 0-0 2, Dadrian Hoambrecker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 20-54 11-11 56.

Halftime: DMACC 24, SCC 24. Fouls: DMACC 12, SCC 20. Fouled out: Ezenekwe. Technicals: Lemus. 3-point goals: DMACC 7-18 (Guy 1-1, Herrick 1-1, Bariffe-Smith 1-2, Alleruzzo 1-3, Hartford 1-3, Bradshaw 1-3, Lester 1-5), SCC 5-20 (Kies 2-4, Kamissoko 2-5, Lemus 1-5, Moses 0-1, Bonds 0-1, Ezenekwe 0-1, Weston 0-1, Hoambrecker 0-2). Rebounds: DMACC 35 (Schmitt 10), SCC 30 (Bonds 5). Assists: DMACC 13 (Guy 4), SCC 10 (Bonds 3). Steals: DMACC 15 (Herrick 2), SCC 16 (Bonds 3). Blocks: DMACC 5 (Schmitt 5), SCC 1 (Moses 1). Turnovers: DMACC 16 (Guy 4, Bariffe-Smith 4), SCC 17 (Lemus 4).

Records: DMACC 21-3, SCC 19-7.