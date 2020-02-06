Good wishes and handshakes are one way to cap off a regular season for your seniors. Then there’s what the Waukee High School wrestling team did Thursday, Feb. 6 as they swept their home triangular against Lewis Central and Ames.

Inside Waukee Fieldhouse, the Warriors honored their senior stars by dominating with a 60-10 win over Lewis Central and a 70-9 victory over Ames. The night began with a battle against Lewis Central. For Waukee, it began with four straight victories including three straight wins by forfeit from Elijah Hofbauer (106-pounds), Tanner Smith (113-pounds), and Thurman Christensen (120-pounds). Senior Cole Spyksma (195-pounds) kicked off the non-forfeit victories for the match. His match began with a 2-0 deficit which quickly reversed course after two reversals and the eventual pinfall win, one of five pinfall victories for Waukee across the Lewis Central battle.

With it being senior night, the lime-light was rightfully shed on the seniors and their journeys including Spyksma’s. The senior connected with wrestling early on in life then parted ways from the sport for a time before jumping back into the fray his sophomore season. Ever since then it’s been an amazing ride which head coach Chad Vollmecke spoke about following the Lewis Central match.

“He’s all about getting better all the time and to have him in the lineup is great,” said Vollmecke. “I’ve had a lot of fun watching him wrestle.”

Other pinfall victories against Lewis Central included Spyksma brother Tanner with his 13th pinfall win of the year (2:00), Griffin Gammell (182-pounds) with his 11th pinfall victory, and Cael Thorson (220-pounds) with one of his quickest pinfall victories of the year (45 seconds). Cody Anderson, Class 3A’s second-ranked 152-pound wrestler, also joined in on the pinfall fun. Following 2-0, and 4-0 leads within the first minute of the match, another takedown brought his score to 6-1 before settling on his 17th pinfall victory of the season and being one of ten Warriors to go unblemished on the night. Anderson very well may be one of the more notable seniors on the roster having graced the varsity and state tournament scenes in each of his four seasons at the varsity level. Like Spyksma, he too received high praise for his time as a Warrior.

“He (Cody) has been really solid for us and will be someone that we’re really going to miss,” started Vollmecke. “He’s been a part of this program since I think he could walk. He does so many things that are great and we’re just glad to be apart of that.”

Although he didn’t go unblemished for the night, Conner Arndt (285-pounds) brought his win total up to 18 on the year and continued to show what coach Vollmecke and his staff have liked about the senior since day one.

“Conner Arndt has had some struggles this year but we’re proud of the growth he’s been showing,” said Vollmecke. “He’s done some really great things for us over the last couple of years.”

Overall, Waukee picked up eleven individual victories against Lewis Central in the win, just one shy of the wins total against Ames. Out of the 12 total victories against Ames, ten of them came via pinfall. That included senior and Class 3A’s sixth-ranked 220-pound wrestler in Cael Thorson. Often called “Thor”, Thorson hammered home his team-leading 25th pinfall win and his 32nd overall victory of the season in a 2:58 victory over Ames’ Kyler Hall.

“Cael is a guy who’s become better and better all the time,” began Vollmecke. “He’s real hungry and he just takes care of business.”

Overall, seven of the pinfall victories against Ames came in under two minutes. None was quicker than Griffin Gammell who picked up his fastest win of the season in 23 seconds which one-upped Colin Driscoll’s 48-second pinfall victory.

While the four senior varsity starters may have taken most of the spotlight, they didn’t take all the impact. Impact that was also felt from fellow seniors like Gavin Jones who is a two-year letter winner who stepped up win his team needed him and has collected nine varsity wins on the season. Owen Cox and Max Kern have been shinning examples this season of how to benefit one’s team off the mat. Ultimately a team is defined by all it’s moving parts whether wrestling on the mats or being productive off of that and perhaps no one was more impactful in that manner than Kelly Biscoglia.

“She’s been a four-year manager and you just don’t see that a lot and she just runs the show for us and is fantastic,” said Vollmecke. “The Biscoglia legacy continues on.”

It’s been another strong year for Waukee wrestling and it was on full display Thursday night in Waukee, thanks in large part to the work of the senior stars both on and off the mats.

“They all have a role within the program,” said Vollmecke. “They’ve all left their mark and their legacy is great, real proud of them.”