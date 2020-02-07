It’s officially the start of the Iowa high school wrestling postseason and with it, one step closer to a trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It’s sectional wrestling time and with it, the competition level rises. Every team and every wrestler is searching for a way to capture a competitive edge. While there are various ways to earn that “edge”, there is only one rock-solid way to accomplish that. That’s when the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team steps into the picture. Having been a dominating force since day one, behind a talented lineup highlighted by a five-star approach, the Bulldogs have made strong work of the regular season boasting a 20-5 dual meet record on the year.

That five-star approach for the Bulldogs entails something not many teams get to experience within one single season and what has given Van Meter/Earlham wrestling a major boost over not just this season, but the last few seasons. That very five-star approach lies within five individual wrestlers for the Bulldogs with over 100 career wins. A major milestone for any wrestler, the 100 plateau marks a major accomplishment few achieve. Now, as the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team descends upon Carlisle High School for Sectionals, the Bulldogs will wield something very few teams can lay claim to with not one, not two, not three or even four, but five 100-plus career win wrestlers.

Those five wrestlers make up a big chunk of what has been a stellar senior group with over 700 combined career wins across the entire senior slate. They include Class 2A’s fourth-ranked 285-pound wrestler in Derrin Sesker (127-27 career record), Class 2A’s seventh-ranked 126-pound wrestler Colby Wiederholt (153-27 career record), Tyler Haynes (121-56 career record), Bryce Cole (113-64 career record), and Class 2A’s third-ranked 170-pound wrestler Caleb Swalla (153-38 career record). Combined, those five stars have accumulated the experience of 667 career wins, a feat very few teams say they can operate with in any one given season.

It’s a massive testament to the coaching staff and the wrestlers themselves since the program’s inception ten years ago. As head coach Chas Funaro explained, it has been an all-around effort to get Van Meter wrestling to this point.

“A lot of people have helped developed this program into what it is today and a lot of people from the youth level on should be very proud,” said Funaro. “To take this program from zero to where it is now has been the great work of a lot of people before me.”

Those five wrestlers present arguably one of the best teams in the history of Bulldog wrestling with a unique scenario that teams across the country would do anything to have in five 100-career win wrestlers. While there certainly have been a lot of groundwork laid before the fab five arrived, the work put forth by these wrestlers.

“There’s a culture here that is hungry to do well and you see that with these guys and how they not only conduct themselves in wrestling but other sports as well,” said Funaro.

As for the wrestlers themselves, the culture is shown through no more so than with these five wrestlers but no matter how many wins they currently yield, there’s a much bigger goal in mind.

“It’s nice and all but I don’t really think about that much,” said Wiederholt.

“It’s all about the bigger picture and making sure you get there,” added Cole.

More of the same was shared with the rest of the century wrestlers.

“It does feel good but at the same time we now know what it feels like and we want more,” said Haynes.

Heading into sectional action, all five of the century mark wrestlers have added to that mark with at least 26 victories in the 2019-20 season. While some teams may view the sectional round in a nervous light, that’s anything but the case with any Bulldog wrestler including that of Bryce Cole. The 152-pound wrestler who broke the 100 career win mark this season, wrapped up the month of January in Adel and split his night in a non-conference triangular. Cole has the chance at redemption for his lone loss on Jan. 30 which will come through his path through the sectional round against Class 2A’s fifth-ranked 152-pound wrestler in Colby Tool of PCM.

“Bryce is always hungry and looking to improve and I know he’s excited for the chance to wrestle Tool again,” said Funaro. “He’s never one to back away from a challenge and just like the rest of his teammates, Bryce knows he can win in any given match.”

That is just one of many exciting match-ups that will face Van Meter Earlham wrestling as they take on the five-team Sectional 10 field in Carlisle. First matches will kick off the event beginning at 12 p.m.