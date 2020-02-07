The Burlington High School wrestling team had its sights set on winning the Southeast Conference dual championship in its first year in the conference.

Defending champion Fort Madison had other ideas.

The kings of the ring reigned supreme in the final dual of the regular season on Thursday night on the Don Gibbs Court at Johannsen Gymnasium.

With the Southeast Conference championship hanging in the balance, 24th-ranked Fort Madison got crucial pins from senior Nathan Steffensmeier at 160 pounds and Diego Lozano at 220 pounds and pulled away for a 54-18 victory over the Grayhounds in front of a large crowd.

While the Grayhounds had visions of winning the title, the Fort Madison senior made sure the championship was going home with them.

"That was a big deal, especially for us seniors. This is our last time and welcoming Burlington into the conference in a nice way. It was definitely fun," said Steffensmeier, who pinned BHS freshman Nolan Simpson in 45 seconds.

"Ever since the beginning of the year all of us senior made it a goal to win conference. I've been wrestling with these guys for four years and we've won conference twice, so it feel pretty great," said Lozano, who pinned Tyler Hartman, who had bumped up from 195, in 2:45.

"They came through against some tough opponents and showed some good moxie there," Fort Madison head coach Ryan Smith said.

BHS (6-10 overall, 4-1 Southeast Conference) got off to a good start when senior Owen George scored a reversal in sudden victory to beat Mason Schau, 7-5. That gave the Grayhounds the early momentum in their final home appearance of the season.

"I know three points didn't mean much in the long run, but I really wanted to come out and get a good start for everyone and have a great night tonight. Sadly,it didn't turn out the way we were expecting," said George, who will attend Iowa State in the fall and pursue a degree in computer engineering. "I knew I was down and I had to work hard. I was stuck in a position and had to keep moving and was able to luckily get out and get the reversal for the win."

Fort Madison (12-1, 5-0) countered with a pin by Steffensmeier to seize the momentum. Steffensmeier used an arm drag to take Simpson down for the fall, much to the delight of the throng of Bloodhounds fans.

"That's something I really only do in practice, but the season is winding down, so I need to start trying new stuff," Steffensmeier said. "I hadn't faced the kid before, but the match before us, losing that close match, that really fired me up. I definitely wanted to go out there and send a message back."

"That's kind of his forté. He's comfortable in that position. He's probably hit about 10 of those this year. He's getting smart about when to use it and when not to use it. He's getting some other moves to complement it," Smith said.

BHS battled back with a pin by Julian Perez-Hall at 170 and a 4-2 decision by senior Nash Garlow at 182 to tie the dual at 12.

Fort Madison once again answered. Junior Chance Decker was inserted into the lineup at 195 and recorded a pin. Lozano followed with a big pin over Hartman, who was wrestling up at 220. Danen Settled, ranked ninth at 285, followed with a pin of his own and the Bloodhounds were off and running.

"I was smelling blood. I could tell he was broke. I just had to keep pushing the pace a little harder. I knew we needed six points, so I had to get the job done," Lozano said. "It was a little sideswipe arm drag. I usually like to get in on a single there, but sometimes if you hit it hard you can get them to the ground. (Assistant coach) Derek Doherty taught me that move."

"(Winning conference) was definitely one of our goals at the beginning of the season," Smith said. "We knew it would be tougher to do this season with Burlington joining the conference. We welcome the challenge. We're glad they're here. It's going to make us better. We're happy and now we can move on to regional duals and districts and put this behind us."

"Fort Madison has a rich wrestling history. They came ready to wrestle today. I feel like a couple matches didn't go our way. Maybe our heads weren't in the right place. You never know what's going on. There are a few positives to take out of it. I always try to look at the positives out of things. There are a lot of things we can work on. Fort Madison — Coach Smith and Coach Doherty — I have known them my whole life. They're good guys and they coach wrestling well," BHS head coach Matt Seabold said. "I tried to gear my talk about getting ready for districts and trying to qualify for state. That's the only tournament that really matters. None of the rest of this really means anything right now."

Fort Madison 54, Burlington 18

145 — Quinton Ross (FM) inj. def. over Nick Wegmann. 152 — Owen George (B) dec. Mason Schau, 7-5 (SV1). 160 — Nathan Steffensmeier (FM) pinned Nolan Simpson, 0:45. 170 — Julian Perez-Hall (B)) pinned Austin Ensminger, 2:24. 182 — Nash Garlow (B) dec. Bryce Britton, 4-2. 195 — Chance Decker (FM) pinned Emanuel Nunez-Villareal, 1:18. 220 — Diego Lozano (FM) pinned Tyler Hartman, 2:45. 285 — Danen Settles (FM) pinned Daniel Remele, 0:55. 106 — Emmett Kruse (FM) won by forfeit. 113 — Ace Meierotto (FM) won by forfeit. 120 — Matthew Steffensmeier (FM) tech. fall Brian Velazquez, 16-0 (4:00). 126 — Owen Kruse (FM) dec. Ian Taylor, 8-7. 132 — Duncan Delzell (B) pinned Gavin Wiseman, 1:31. 138 — Will Larson (FM) maj. dec. River Belger, 15-1.

Records: Fort Madison 12-1 overall (5-0 Southeast Conference), Burlington 6-10 (4-1).

Junior varsity matches

152 — Aidan Pennock (FM) pinned Moise Cordero, 1:21. 195 — Austin Davis (B) dec. Johnathan Linder, 4-0. 220 — Gunnar Short (B) pinned Nathan Leasch, 2:52. 132 — Will Gager (FM) pinned Owen Baker, 3:35. 152 — Daniel Sokolik (FM) pinned Cordero, 5:52. 195 — Linder pinned Short, 0:58.