It was the official start of the postseason for Iowa high school wrestling and for the Van Meter/Earlham wrestling team, it was a solid start.

The Bulldogs took the drive to Carlisle High School for the six-team Class 2A Sectional 10 tournament. The Bulldogs captured 194.5 team points which was bested only by Bondudrat-Farrar with 222.5 team points and the sectional crown. In that process, eight individual Bulldogs received a first or second-place finish to move on to the next round.

Highlighting the day were three wrestlers who captured first place in Derrin Sesker (285-pounds), Caleb Swalla, (170-pounds), and Tyler Haynes (145-pounds). Meanwhile, there were five wrestlers who fell short but still made the cut for the next round. They included Easton Padilla at 106-pounds, Mason Drake at 113-pounds, Riley Harger at 120-pounds, Colby Wiederholt at 126-pounds, and Bryce Cole at 152-pounds. It was Sesker and Swalla who led the way with 24 team points each, picking up their 34th and 30th respective wins on the season.

Following a first-round bye, Sesker picked up his quickest pinfall win of the season to enter into the first-place match. There he picked up his 13th pinfall win of the season in a match that was in Seskers favor from the first 20 seconds of the match. Swalla too won his way to first place with a pair of pinfall victories including his title match bout where he faced Bondurant-Farrar’s Porter Smith. That marked his 18th pinfall win of the season.

Following his first tech-fall win of the season, Tyler Haynes joined in on the pinfall fun in the 145-pound title match. The Bulldogs as a team tied for the sectional lead in total pins with ten on the day and Haynes picked up one of them in the title match. There he forced Grinnell’s Eli Rose to a 49-second pinfall defeat and thus gave Haynes his 32nd win of the season. Haynes also earned the most match points on the day for Van Meter/Earlham with 17, just one up on Caleb Swalla’s 16.

Both Easton Padilla and Bryce Cole fell short in their first-place matches but then rebounded and captured wins by no contest in their respective second-place matches. For Cole, it was a chance at redemption in the title match with PCM’s Colby Tool, also known as Class 2A’s fifth-ranked 152-pound wrestler. Padilla’s path also included a top-ranked wrestler as he faced the seventh-ranked 106-pound wrestler in Chase Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar and suffered just his 14th loss of the season. Both helped to earn 18 team points on the day.

The runner-up finish for the Bulldogs in the sectional round officially gives them a trip to the regional duals in Atlantic on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Bulldogs will battle the Trojans beginning at 6 p.m. inside Atlantic High School.