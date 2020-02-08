At long last, the postseason picture for Class 1A and 2A boys basketball teams across the state has taken shape with the release of the official district and substate brackets.

Within the Class 2A ranks, the unblemished Van Meter Bulldogs are once again a district host for the second round of the District 12 bracket. The Bulldogs are the unquestioned top seed in the District 12 bracket and will begin their postseason push on Thursday, Feb. 20 beginning at 8 p.m. They will take on the round one winner between Colfax-Mingo and Woodward Academy which takes place on Feb. 17. Should they move on, they would then play for the district title at Meadows Gym inside DC-G High School Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The bottom half of the District-12 bracket includes Woodward-Granger who comes in as the second-seeded squad. They will play the winner of Pleasantville and Interstate-35.