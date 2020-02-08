The postseason path is now officially set for Iowa high school girls basketball teams across classes 1A, 2A, and 3A with the release of the official regional brackets.

For head coach Jay Olson and the Van Meter girls basketball team, their path towards a state tournament berth begins in Class 2A’s Region 7 bracket. They will be receiving a first-round bye for their regular-season efforts and will begin their postseason push on Tuesday, Feb. 18. They will be hosting their match-up against Interstate-35.

The Bulldogs rest as the third-best team among the Region 7 bracket among records. Class 2A’s third-ranked North Linn comes in as the region’s top team at 18-1 followed by West Central Activities Conference member Woodward-Granger with a mark of 17-2. Van Meter has faced six out of the ten teams in the bracket and as of Monday, Feb. 10 rests undefeated at 6-0. That includes an impressive win over conference foe Woodward-Granger by a three-point margin on the road. That also includes one of two match-ups against Interstate-35 (5-13) who Van Meter bested back on Jan. 14 by a 56-52 margin.

Over the years, match-ups with Interstate-35 have generally gone well for Van Meter. Since 2013, the Bulldogs have suffered just one loss at the hands of the Roadrunners and have outscored them 478-276. The Bulldogs are averaging ten points more per game than the Roadrunners and yield an effective field goal shooting mark of 43.5 percent compared to 34.4 percent from I-35. Where the competitive edge lies most prominent is in the rebounding category where Van Meter holds a slight edge of 29.5 rebounds per game compared to that of 27.1 for Interstate-35. Both teams are averaging around ten assists per game with nearly identical numbers in blocks and steals per game.

Should the Bulldogs advance from their playoff opener, they would remain back home for the semi-final round on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. As for their first postseason hurdle, the Bulldogs will battle the Roadrunners from Van Meter High School Tuesday, Feb. 18 beginning at 7 p.m.