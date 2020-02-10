In their second to last regular-season home game of the 2019-20 season, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball team was honoring their seniors with senior night as they battled against Pella Christian Friday, Feb. 7.

Within the confines of Meadows Gym in Grimes, the Fillies capped off the night strong with a 54-45 victory over the Eagles for their 13th win of the season. There was a good feeling in the air right from the get-go as every senior, including Riley Hall, was present for the opening tip. After suffering a knee injury that sidelined her 2019-20 basketball campaign, Hall stayed with the Fillies on the hardwood and Friday night, she reaped the reward as she picked up two points on the first bucket of the game. It was a heartwarming moment to give a shoutout to an important member of the DC-G girls basketball team over the years.

“Riley has been a big part of our program for all four years and a varsity contributor for the last three,” began head coach Adam Jones. “We knew with her injury that she wasn’t going to play this season and it speaks volumes to the kid that she is that she wanted to stay with the team and attend every meeting and every game. Her commitment level to the team never wavered. Her contributions to the team were just different this year and to be able to show her how much she meant to the team was pretty valuable.”

From there it was off to the races and following those first two points, the Fillies added eleven more but fell just shy of a lead rounding out the first quarter with a 15-13 deficit. The Fillies more than made up for it across the second quarter as they produced one of their best defensive quarters of the season, holding the Eagles to three points. That helped the Fillies capture the lead at the halftime break 25-18. It was a rather roller-coaster-like game overall as the second half didn’t start out all that great for the Fillies as they watched their seven-point lead shrink down to two with a 14-9 run by Pella Christian. Once again, however, DC-G pulled off a strong following quarter, padding their lead for the win with a 20-13 final quarter.

It wasn’t the best shooting night for the Fillies with 37 percent from field goal range but they did make up for it off the glass where they outrebounded the Eagles 31-29 including 17 offensive rebounds to give them plenty of second-chance scoring opportunities. Leading the way overall off the glass was senior Jordan Cunningham with six rebounds total, giving her a team-best 105 total rebounds on the season. Sophomore Avery Korsching proved that height is just a number, using all of her five-foot, five inches frame to haul in five offensive rebounds on the night. Leading the way in the scoring department was junior Julia Reis who dropped 19 points on 57 percent field-goal shooting. Cunningham was next up on the scoring list with 14 points, highlighted by a perfect night from the free-throw line (six-of-six).

It was a very fitting way to cap off senior night as all three seniors played a role and for Elizabeth Elfvin, it was one more game where she continued to show her exceptional growth within the game of basketball.

“These seniors have been with me for most of my coaching career and they’ve been huge for us ever since they stepped on the court,” began Jones. “For Elizabeth, she’s probably grown as a player both fundamentally, physically, and emotionally more than anybody I’ve ever coached. She’s a competitor and competes at all times.”

For another unquestioned leader of the team, Cunnigham again played a big role and picked up her 19th straight double-digit scoring night and now rests just 18 points shy of 1,000 career points.

“Jordan is a tough match-up for any team,” began Jones. “I can’t speak enough to how she’s grown and how important she is to our team.”

Next up for the Fillies will be a road trip to Pella High School Tuesday, Feb. 11 to battle conference foe Pella. It’s a chance for DC-G to move up in the conference standings to second place should Indianola falter. DC-G’s battle with Pella will begin Tuesday night at 6:15 p.m.