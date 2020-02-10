It was the official start of the postseason for Iowa high school wrestling teams and for the ADM Tigers, it meant staying right at home hosting the Class 2A Sectional 3 tournament Saturday, Feb.8 in Adel.

As a team, the Tigers finished seventh with 104 points. It comes as no surprise that leading the pack for the Tigers was senior star and Class 2A’s top-ranked 285-pound wrestler in Kaden Sutton. Sutton came in as the clear cut number one in Class 2A with his only loss of the season coming into the day was to Class 3A’s top-ranked Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf. En route to his 34th win of the season, Sutton received a first-round bye followed by his 29th pinfall win of the season over Creston’s Chris Wilson in the semifinal round. That came in 39 seconds as one of his quickest pinfall victories of the 2019-20 campaign and ranked top-ten for the quickest pinfall on Saturday. That helped the senior lead ADM with 23 team points earned on the day.

Other strong performances for ADM came from Thomas Boorn at 220-pounds. The senior began his day with a 1:43 pinfall win over Atlantic’s Noah Vandervanter but stumbled slightly against Greene County’s Sawyer Schiltz, faltering in a 4:35 pinfall defeat in the semifinal round. The head-strong senior rebounded with his 17th pinfall victory of the season in the third-place match (1:16). Unfortunately, Boorn just couldn’t complete the run, falling in the second-place match. Overall, Boorn helped out ADM with 16 team points as he boosted his win total up to 21 victories on the season.

David Finnegan stepped up strong for the Tigers as well on the day, placing third at 126-pounds and earning 16 team points. That included a pair of wins over 20-plus win opponents. That started with a pinfall win over Greene County’s Chance McCollom as Finnegan showed his endurance strength by taking 5:26 to earn the victory. The endurance factor came forth again as Finnegan bounced back from a semifinal loss to defeat Creston’s Beau Thompson in the third-place match in another five-minute battle (5:12).

Ben Smith (120-pounds) and Kadin O’Connor (132-pounds) both brought home fourth-place finishes. Smith captured his 24th win of the season with a decisive 16-8 major decision over Winterset’s 24-win Jake Porter. That also gave the Tigers ten team points. O’Connor added nine team points to the overall cause and was highlighted by a slim 1-0 decision over Kuemper Catholic’s Hayden Stout.

145-pound star Ty Hook overcame a quarterfinal loss and rattled off two straight wins to pick up a fifth-place finish with eight team points given towards the overall cause. Gabe Heitz at 195-pounds also captured a fifth-place finish and stepped up nicely in varsity wrestling. Heitz overcame an opening loss with a solid 1:32 pinfall win over Kory Pike of Winterset. There was a trio of sixth-place finishes for the Tigers including Cooper Greenslade at 106-pounds (six team points), Nathan Royer at 152-pounds (four team points), and Jacob Crystal at 170-pounds (four team points).

Going forward, it will be Kaden Sutton who will represent the Tigers as he takes on the Class 2A District 2 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15.