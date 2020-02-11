On a night just like any other, history was made as the Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball traveled to Pella to take on the Dutch Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Fillies did capture their 14th win of the season along with their eight overall win in the past ten outings, but the highlight of the night came in milestone fashion. That milestone moment came as DC-G’s Jordan Cunningham exceeded the mark of 1,000 career points thanks to 19 scored against Pella.

The milestone night didn’t come right away and for the Fillies as a whole, they began the game with a 15-11 deficit following the conclusion of the first quarter. DC-G not only cut into the early Pella lead but evened out the score at 23-23 as time expired on the first half of play. Even with the resurgent second quarter offensively, only three points came from their leading scorer in Cunningham.

Just as there is another side to every story, there is a second half to every game and in the second half against Pella, DC-G went on an offensive surge. Defensively, the Fillies have had Pella’s number recently including holding the Dutch to two of their lowest scoring third-quarter efforts of the season. Tuesday night, that meant holding Pella to just nine third-quarter points and marching into the final quarter with a 41-32 advantage. The Fillies kept the lead on their side and in fact grew that lead with a 19-13 fourth-quarter run. for the eventual win.

As the team went, so too did Cunningham. The senior broke out for 16 points in the second half and while five straight made field goals drew the spotlight, it was the defense that deserved a lot of the credit as mentioned by DC-G head coach Adam Jones.

“In the second half, her defense was fantastic and was able to get the ball out in transition and get to the free-throw line more,” began Jones. “It was a fast-paced game in the second half which helped Jordan get loose a little bit.”

Once the momentous occasion of 1,001 career points came, there was plenty of applause and praise for Cunningham who put herself in rarified air.

“It’s an incredible milestone for Jordan and one that not many girls have the opportunity to get to,” started Jones. “A lot goes into it. You’ve got to have teammates who can get you the ball at the right time and the right place. The biggest factor is the time Jordan has put in. She’s been in the gym non-stop ever since her freshman year and she deserves all the credit.”

En route to her 1,001 career point mark, Cunningham hit 70 percent of her shots under the arc, 33 percent from three-point range, and 67 percent from the free-throw line. For the game, Cunningham’s 19 points led the way offensively followed by Julia Reis with 18 spread out evenly with nine first-half points and nine second-half points. Reis also tied senior Elizabeth Elfvin with three steals each on the night.

The win gave the Fillies their seventh victory over Pella since 2012 and bumps up their current overall mark to 14-6, not to mention 10-3 inside the Little Hawkeye Conference. The next event on the docket for the Fillies will be a return trip home where they will battle Norwalk on Friday, Feb. 14. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.