If you peek around the corner long enough, you might just see the flutterings of the spring sports season. Within the confines of Dallas Center-Grimes High School, one of the hottest storylines will reside with the girls soccer team.

Once the Fillies begin the 2020 season begins, DC-G will be spearheaded by a distinguished leader in head coach Dan James. Recently, coach James was honored by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union as the Golden Plaque Award winner for distinguished coaching in the sport of soccer. James will enter his 20th season as the fourth-most winningest coach in Iowa high school girls soccer history with 247 career victories.

By earning the honor, James has entered rarified air as one of just eight coaches in Iowa high school history to receive the prestigious honor. There’s no doubting the gravity of the honor and it bears a lot of meaning for James considering the company that it keeps.

“When I think about the past coaches who have won this award the past six, seven years, it does feel pretty good,” said James. “To be able put myself in the same plane as guys like Chris Allen from Ankeny Centennial is very awesome. It feels both exciting and humbling at the same time.”

Coach James and the reigning Little Hawkeye Conference champion Fillies will kick off their 2020 campaign with a Jamboree on Thursday, April 2 against Southeast Polk at Ankeny High School.