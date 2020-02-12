The West Burlington High School girls basketball team watch as Notre Dame slowly chipped away at its once comfortable lead.

The Nikes cut the Falcons' lead to just three points early in the second half and seemed poised to make it a game against their crosstown rival.

Sydney Marlow had other ideas. The West Burlington junior scored eight unanswered points as the Falcons pulled away for a 61-51 SEI Superconference South Division win over Class 1A's 10th-ranked Notre Dame on Tuesday night at Father Minett Gymnasium.

When the going got tough, Marlow and the Falcons got going.

"It felt nice. Coming in from a slow week last week," said Marlow, who dealt with an illness last week. "Last week was a big hill that we couldn't push over. So coming into this game we didn't have the most confidence, but we still came out and jumped on them early and I think that's what led us to the win in the end. Jumping on a good team like that early definitely helps."

"They're a good team and they're aggressive as all get out," West Burlington coach John Vandenberg said. "We had to make sure we stayed out of foul trouble, which we didn't do a very good job of, enough to keep our kids in the game, which we couldn't the last time we played them. That was the first big change. Then we got away from 1-3-1 defense and went to an inverted 3-2 and I think that took away their outside range a little bit."

Notre Dame (17-4 overall, 14-2 South Division) got on the scoreboard first on a 3-pointer by Taylor Ackerman. Another 3-pointer later in the quarter pulled the Nikes within 14-12.

The rest of the half belonged to West Burlington (17-4), 12-4). The Falcons' pressure defense rattled the Nikes, forcing numerous turnovers. And the switch to a 3-2 zone defense kept the Nikes from getting open looks from the perimeter.

A three-point play by Marlow started the Falcons on a 9-0 run to open a 23-12 lead.

The Falcons led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter, and their tenacity on the offensive boards created second and third chances which they often converted.

"Our defense with Annaka, Kenna and Nat on top with great ball pressure, it's really nice to have those girls. That allows everyone else to get steals. Ball pressure definitely helps. With a good team like that, if we don't let them get the ball inside it really helps," Marlow said.

"When we get going and get our defense moving — again it's a new defense for us — when they start to extend themselves a little bit more, then we start to get in trouble a little bit," Vandenberg said.

"Turnovers and rebounds is what hurt us tonight," Notre Dame coach Jim Myers said. "We weren't very physical tonight and they were. There were a couple possessions tonight where I think they had five or six opportunities. We're not going to win too many games if we're going to get outphysicaled. The first time we were more physical. Tonight they were more physical."

Notre Dame, which needed a win to share the South Division championship with Van Buren, closed within 40-37 early in the second half behind the strong inside play of sophomore Katy Stephens, who scored a game-high 25 points.

"She did a good job. She's a good player. She's young. She's going to be with them for a while. She hurt us inside. We told the girls, 'If they're going to hurt us, let them hurt us inside.' I think last time they hit like 14 threes on us. If we just take away their threes we will be all right. We were giving up points in the paint, but she earned everything she got tonight," Vandenberg said of Stephens.

"Katy really played well tonight. She came ready to play. We've got to have more than Katy. Taylor did a good bog tonight, too. We've just got to have more than Katy or Taylor scoring right now. Other people have to step up and score and knock down shots when they get the opportunity," Myers said.

West Burlington responded with a 10-2 run, which started with a pair of free throws by Samantha Dzawo. Marlow followed with eight straight points,most created off turnovers forced by the Falcons' defense, to push the lead back to 11.

"Sometimes it hurts when we give up points on defense, then I feel like I have to work twice as hard on offense to try to make up those points. If it's just a three or a little jump shot, those still hurt just as much. It feels nice when we work hard on offense," Marlow said.

"They played hard. They were an aggressive team tonight. Hat's off to them. They did a good job," Myers said.

Notre Dame plays host to WACO in a Class 1A regional first-round game at 7 p.m. Thursday, while West Burlington hosts Davis County in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"We didn't shoot the ball particularly well tonight. We didn't have balanced scoring. We have to get that corrected," Myers said.

"That's a huge win for us going into regionals. We're going to play at home Saturday against Davis County. We have tape on them. We'll watch that and we'll get ready for them," Vandenberg said.

WEST BURLINGTON (61)

Annaka Harris 1-6 3-9 5, Natalie Vandenberg 4-10 1-6 11, Sydney Marlow 7-14 10-11 24, Leah Collier 2-8 2-2 6, Samantha Dzawo 3-4 2-2 8, McKenna Marlow 0-4 2-4 2, Abby Bence 1-5 1-2 3, Riley Richards 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 19-53 21-36 61.

NOTRE DAME (51)

Rylie Todd 1-9 0-0 3, Taylor Ackerman 2-11 3-4 9, Katy Stephens 6-8 13-15 25, Gabby Deery 2-2 1-2 5, Hope Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Madelyn Stutsman 1-5 0-0 2, Abby Korschgen 0-0 2-2 2, Reagan Engberg 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 14-43 19-23 51.

Score by quarters

West Burlington;25;15;12;9;—;61

Notre Dame;17;13;10;11;—;51

Fouls: West Burlington 18, Notre Dame 24. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: West Burlington 2-11 (Vandenberg 2-5, S.Marlow 0-1, Collier 0-1, Bence 0-1, M.Marlow 0-3), Notre Dame 4-25 (Ackerman 2-9, Engberg 1-2, Todd 1-8, Ward 0-2, Stutsman 0-4).

Records: West Burlington 17-4 overall (12-4 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 17-4 (14-2).