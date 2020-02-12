More victory was in store for the both the Waukee girls and boys basketball teams Tuesday night as they began the week with their 15th doubleheader sweep of the season as they traveled to Des Moines Roosevelt High School.

The Warrior girls shot out of the gates really strong, picking up their 17th win of the season in a 61-49 victory. Meanwhile, the Warrior boys picked up their eighth win in the last ten games with a 76-48 victory over the Rough Riders.

It was a three-headed trio to once again lead the way for the Warrior girls as juniors Peyton Kelderman, Lindsey Kelderman, and Katie Dinnebier who combined for 46 out of the 61 total points scored. It was perhaps one of the better outings for Peyton Kelderman who tied her season-high with seven rebounds on the day. Dinnebier led all scorers with 18 while also pacing the team with four assists and four steals on the night.

The biggest factor in the win came within the middle two quarters where the Warriors forced Roosevelt to nine points entering the halftime break and eight points entering the final quarter of play. The only quarter that Waukee didn’t lead with was the final quarter where Roosevelt outpaced the Warriors 17-15 but by that time, the game was already under wraps.

In her second game back from an ankle injury, Taryn Reitsma showed no signs of slowing down hauling in six rebounds on the night to go along with four points from the floor. Her effort and many others helped Waukee to hold yet another team to at least two quarters under double-digit scoring. That has now occurred for Waukee in over half of their games this season. The Warriors are now 17-2 on the season with just two more regular-season games remaining. That includes their next contest which will reside at home against Marshalltown Friday, Feb. 14.

On the boys side of things, it was yet another runaway victory as Waukee broke 70 points for the 13th time this season in a 76-48 route over Des Moines Roosevelt. Fans of the Warriors have grown accustomed to dominance by juniors Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort and Tuesday, they witnessed it once more. Both DeVries and Sandfort combined for 43 of the teams 76 points on the night. Sandfort led the way with 27 points as part of an extremely efficient shooting night where he never dipped below 70 percent shooting from field goal range, three-point range, and the free-throw line. For good measure, Sandfort tacked on seven rebounds and two assists for the game. DeVries was not too far behind with his 25 points. He too was efficient with his shooting with a 63 percent mark from two-point range, 60 percent from beyond the arc, and 88 percent from the free-throw line. DeVries did end up leading the team in total rebounds with ten and assists with eight.

The Warriors as a team took a 12-6 first-quarter lead and ballooned that with the help of three straight 20-plus point quarters to round out the game. Waukee now stands at 17-2 with two more games remaining in regular-season action. That includes their next match-up at home Friday, Feb. 14 against Marshalltown.