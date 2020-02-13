With the regular season wrapped up the conversation surrounding Iowa high school girls basketball teams now turns towards the postseason. With the recent release of the regional brackets, the postseason finally has clarity for the rest of the classes in Class 4A and Class 5A.

Class 4A

Within the Class 4A ranks, both ADM and Dallas Center-Grimes will find themselves among familiar teams, more specifically themselves. Both the Tigers and the Fillies will reside within Class 4A’s Region 8 field. They’ll rest alongside fellow Raccoon River Conference foes Carlisle and Winterset, Little Hawkeye Conference member Norwalk, and Class 4A’s seventh-ranked Lewis Central Titans.

The Titans come in as the region’s top team at 15-5 followed by 14th-ranked ADM at 14-5. Because of their strong regular season performance, the Tigers will be one of two teams receiving a first-round bye. Their postseason opener will come on Feb. 22. The potential for a rematch with long-time rival DC-G is very high considering the fact that the Fillies take on Winterset Feb. 19 for the right to face the Tigers. DC-G’s postseason initiation against the Huskies will begin at 7 p.m. with a possible rematch with ADM on the 22nd at 5 p.m. inside ADM High School.

Should either ADM or DC-G advance, they would then play for the right to become a state-bound team on Feb. 25.

Class 5A

For the Class 5A fourth-ranked Waukee Warriors, they will be the top team within their respective Region 4 bracket. It’s a bracket that also includes the teams Sioux City West, Sioux City North, Ames, and Fort Dodge. While the postseason itself will begin on Feb. 19, the Warriors won’t kick off their postseason push until Feb. 22 when they take on Fort Dodge from Waukee Fieldhouse at 6 p.m.