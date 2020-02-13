COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team had no answers for Roland-Story’s hot outside shooting and tough defense in a 69-17 loss to the Norsemen Saturday.

Colo-NESCO only made 6 of 32 field goals. Roland-Story was 15 of 28 from 3-point range.

Roland-Story led 46-12 at the half and coasted the rest of the way. The loss put Colo-NESCO at 3-16 on the season and the Norse improved to 12-7.

Francis Bower accounted for 11 points and five rebounds for the Royals in a losing effort. Brighton Clatt had three points and one assist and steal apiece, Jack McKinney two points and rebounds apiece and Tanner Ingle one point, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Dylan Ihle was the hottest Norse shooter, canned 9 of 13 field goals and 6 of 9 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 24 points for Roland-Story. Sam Skaar finished with nine points and five assists and Adam McIlrath seven points, five rebounds and two assists for the Norse.

Roland-Story 69, Colo-NESCO 17

RS 20 26 12 11 - 69

CN 6 6 5 0 - 17

Roland-Story (69) - Caleb Markwardt 1-3 0-0 3, Dylan Ihle 9-13 0-0 24, Wyatt Bunn 2-3 0-0 5, Dhanil Patel 1-2 1-2 3, Jacob Van Brocklin 0-0 0-2 0, Zach Twedt 1-2 0-2 2, Adam McIlrath 3-5 0-0 7, Sam Skaar 3-4 0-0 9, Will Bunn 2-4 0-0 6, Dhruv Patel 1-2 0-0 3, Luke Patton 0-1 0-0 0, Nic Hansen 1-3 0-0 2, Gabe Nady 1-3 1-2 3, Isaiah Naylor 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 26-48 2-8 69. 3-point field goals (15): Ihle 6, Skaar 3, Wi. Bunn 2, Markwardt, Wy. Bunn, Dh. Patel, Drh. Patel. Rebounds (30): McIlrath 5. Assists (17): Skaar 5. Steals (10): Ihle 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 11.

Colo-NESCO (17) - Kenny Cutler 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 1-9 0-2 3, Jack McKinney 1-4 0-0 2, Francis Bower 4-8 2-4 11, Bradley Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 0-2 0-0 0, Shawn Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-2 0, Tanner Ingle 0-3 1-4 1, Trevor Burg 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 6-32 3-10 17. 3-point field goals (2): Clatt, Bower. Rebounds (20): Bower 5. Assists (5): Ingle 2. Steals (2): Clatt, Ingle. Blocks: None. Fouls: 8.

BAXTER - Colo-NESCO gave Baxter a run for its money Friday, but the Royals couldn’t quite overcome a slow start on offense in a 52-44 loss.

Colo-NESCO played Baxter dead even over the final two quarters. But the Royals were held to single-digit scoring totals in each of the first two quarters in falling behind by eight at the half and that proved to be the difference.

The Royals fell to 3-15 overall and 3-9 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. They shot 43 percent from the field with six 3-pointers and held a 25-21 rebounding advantage

Baxter had a big advantage at the line, making 16 of 20 free throws to Colo-NESCO’s 4 of 7 showing. The Bolts also recorded 11 steals to the Royals’ three.

Francis Bower tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Tanner Ingle 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block for Colo-NESCO in the loss. Ephram Muntz hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points and five assists and Jack McKinney drained two long bombs and ended up with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Baxter improved to 13-5 overall and 9-2 in the conference. Cole Damman had 20 points and six assists and Carter Nelsen 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Bolts.

Baxter 52, Colo-NESCO 44

CN 9 8 12 15 - 44

B 11 14 12 15 - 52

Colo-NESCO (44) - Luke Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 0-7 0-0 0, Jack McKinney 3-6 0-0 8, Francis Bower 5-8 4-6 15, Bradley Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 3-8 0-0 9, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 6-9 0-1 12. Totals: 17-40 4-7 44. 3-point field goals (6): Muntz 3, McKinney 2, Bower. Rebounds (25): Bower 9. Assists (15): Muntz 5. Steals (3): McKinney 2. Blocks (1): Ingle. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Ingle.

Baxter (52) - Rory Heer 3-7 0-0 7, Cole Damman 6-13 5-7 20, Kael Johnston 0-4 2-2 2, Cael Shepley 0-1 0-0 0, Carter Nelsen 5-11 6-7 17, Cody Damman 1-3 3-4 6, Shane Matthews 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 15-42 16-20 52. 3-point field goals (6): Col. Damman 3, Heer, Nelsen, Cod. Damman. Rebounds (21): Nelsen 10. Assists (10): Col. Damman 6. Steals (11): Heer 4. Blocks (5): Johnston 2, Nelsen 2. Fouls: 11.

COLO - Colo-NESCO used a big second quarter to distance itself from Valley Lutheran in a 76-39 victory over the Crusaders Feb. 4.

The Royals outscored the Crusaders 24-7 in the second quarter to build a 43-19 lead at the half. That put the game away early to give Colo-NESCO its second win in three days over Valley Lutheran.

The Royals improved to 3-14 overall and 3-8 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. They shot 48 percent from the field with eight 3-pointers and had 30 rebounds and 16 steals as a team.

Francis Bower went for 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals and Brighton Clatt and Jack McKinney added 11 points apiece for Colo-NESCO. Clatt also had 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals in a fantastic all-around outing and McKinney finished with three rebounds, assists and steals apiece plus a block.

Shawn Gilbert tacked on nine points, Ephram Muntz eight points and two assists and steals apiece, Luke Hill five points and two assists and Bradley Thomas three points and four rebounds. Kenny Cutler, Ryan Wonders and Trevor Burg each added two points for the Royals.

Valley Lutheran fell to 0-14 overall and 0-12 in the conference. Donovan Elmore had 15 points and Nick Beier 10 for the Crusaders.

Colo-NESCO 76, Valley Lutheran 39

VL 12 7 11 9 - 39

CN 19 24 14 19 - 76

Valley Lutheran (39) - Noah Williams 1-4 0-2 2, Zach Glenn 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan L’Heureux 0-0 0-0 0, Westley Determan 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Natvig 0-5 0-0 0, Donovan Elmore 6-12 0-0 15, David Williams 0-0 0-3 0, Matthew Brokenshire 2-8 0-1 4, Nick Beier 5-10 0-0 10, Adric Schmitz 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Guthrie 3-7 0-1 8, Austin Kimmerle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-46 0-7 39. 3-point field goals (5): Elmore 3, Guthrie 2.

Colo-NESCO (76) - Kenny Cutler 0-1 2-2 2, Luke Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Brighton Clatt 4-12 2-3 11, Jack McKinney 4-8 0-0 11, Francis Bower 8-13 2-7 18, Bradley Thomas 1-1 1-2 3, Ephram Muntz 3-4 2-2 8, Shawn Gilbert 3-5 0-0 9, Alex Grover 0-3 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Ingle 2-3 1-3 5, Trevor Burg 1-4 0-0 2, Andrew Grover 0-0 0-0 0, Sam McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-61 10-19 76. 3-point field goals (8): McKinney 3, Gilbert 3, Hill, Clatt. Rebounds (30): Clatt 7. Assists (21): Clatt 10. Steals (16): Clatt 6. Blocks (2): J. McKinney, Ingle. Fouls: 17.