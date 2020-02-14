Amid the festivities of the hoops match-up between Dallas Center-Grimes and Norwalk, there will be something new to the DC-G community with the first annual booster club cake auction.

Brought forth by the help of activities director Brent Buttjer, the first annual cake auction is meant to help highlight area businesses and clubs through various cakes that will be auctioned off during halftime of the girls and boys games Friday, Feb. 14. There will be a silent auction from 5 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. along with a cake and ice cream social that kicks off right at 5 p.m.

Business and community members are encouraged to participate in attending as a bidder. Individuals can bid on and win a cake at one of the live auctions with the possibility of having their name and business announced in front of 2,000 people. Businesses can still participate including donating $100 to have their business logo on a sheet cake for the cake and ice cream social. It’s a great way to show support for the DC-G community and showcase.

The theme of the night for all cakes will be ‘I Love DC-G’. There will be three divisions for judging determined by who made the cake: (1) Professional, (2) Amateur, (3) Student/Staff/Team. First through third place and honorable mention will receive ribbons.

For those still interested in baking a cake you must be registered which will begin at 4 p.m. in Meadows Gym at DC-G High School.

The goal for the event is 70 cakes in total. It is certainly a special event that Buttjer himself has enjoyed for years prior.

“This is an event that I’ve been involved with for 27 years at Fort Scott all the way to Ankeny,” said Buttjer. I like it the most because all members of the community can take part in it. It also helps promote the local business community and is just a good time overall.”