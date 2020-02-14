It was the unofficial start to the postseason for the Waukee High School girls bowling team Friday, Feb. 14 as they took on the conference meet in Fort Dodge. It was a performance to be remembered as the Warriors fell just 15 pins shy of another conference crown, posting 2,672 total pins on the day.

The runner-up finish marked the second straight top-three finish for the Warriors in the CIML-Iowa Conference meet. The pin total marked a season-high for Waukee by nearly 100 pins. It was a team performance overall that could have easily earned another conference title for the Warriors had Marshalltown not pulled off a final frame strike to pull ahead of Waukee.

As she has for most of the season, senior star Lauren Daley paced the Warrior lineup, posting a season-best mark of 483 for her series score. She was the only Warrior to post back-to-back 200 pin games for the meet. That included a season-best and one of her career-best scores of 278 in game two. That along with a 205 game one score helped Daley earn the score. The Warriors as a whole totaled 150 pins more than before.

“We’re really seeing a lot of desire to be here and put in the work,” said head coach Chris Roberts. “To be able to stay with Marshalltown and end up just 15 points behind them is a very good outcome for us.”

Fellow batterymate Kiara Briggs came out of the gates strong with a game one mark of 203 a game one season-high. That then turned into a 152 across the second game for a 355 on the afternoon. Morgan Marean used a 164 game one score and a 173 game two mark to score 337 for her series total while Kyla Slauson’s totals of 160 and 168 landed her fourth best for the da with a 328 series score.

The rest of the Warrior scores were rounded out with a 318 out of Cora Ostrem followed by an Adria Steinmetz score of 286. It was a mixed bag of results across the baker games which began with a 182 followed by one of their highest baker marks of the season at 193 in game two. The frustrating part is that the Warriors turned around and dropped one of their lowest baker scores in game three (127) followed by scores of 158 and 191.

Following the day, Waukee sits at 14-6 for their overall record as the postseason looms next week.