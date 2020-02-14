Shortly after capturing their third straight dual state meet berth, the Waukee High School wrestling team found out where they would be seeded come tournament time Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Waukee was seeded eighth heading into the regional duals but will have the distinction of the sixth-seeded squad to take the stage at Wells Fargo Arena. In quite the storyline, the opponent that will face off against the Warriors will be the third-seeded Fort Dodge Dodgers. It’s a rematch of the state dual tournament from last season in which Waukee fell by the slimmest of margins 32-30.

In their pursuit of a dual crown, Waukee will seek to exact revenge on the Dodgers from last season and become one of the first teams in over ten years to capture first place as a sixth-seed. The Warriors will enter the dual tournament with a more than solid season behind them. They will grace Wells Fargo Arena with a 19-9 overall dual meet record.

Although the individual state qualifying meet in on their minds right now, come Feb. 19 the conversation will turn towards duals and a team that head coach Chad Vollmecke has extreme confidence in.

“This is a great group of guys who put in the time and put in the effort,” said Vollmecke. “We’re just going to go up there as a team and give it all we’ve got.”

Their battle with Fort Dodge will come on mat number four and will commence at 11 a.m.