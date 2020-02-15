For the third straight season, one ADM High School wrestling star will grace the state individual wrestling tournament in pursuit of a title.

That wrestling star, unsurprisingly, is the phenom known as Kaden Sutton. In front of fans, teammates, and coaches Sutton breezed through his district slate and captured another ticket to state. The formula for success has been simple for Sutton but very effective as head coach Chris Hatchitt explained earlier in the season.

“He has such a gas tank and a motor where he can hit the low and outside shots, which really tire out some of these big guys. Once we start setting the pace and dictating the tempo, we break a lot of wrestlers mentally which then breaks them physically.”

Sutton’s day began with a battle against Harlan’s Jeremiah Davis and ended just 1:09 into the contest as Sutton picked up his 30th pinfall win of the season and did so with the sixth-fastest pinfall time of the district tournament. That then set up the senior with just one more hurdle to Wells Fargo Arena and the state tournament. His opponent, Class 2A’s sixth-ranked 285-pound wrestler in Cale Roller of Atlantic. For the top-ranked Sutton, quick footwork kept Roller off balance from the word go which led to Sutton punching his ticket to state with a 9-1 major decision. The victory captured Sutton’s third major decision victory of the season and 36th overall victory of the 2019-20 campaign.

Unlike the last five years, Sutton will be ADM’s only representation come the state tournament. No matter what the situation or outside pressure, there’s been no worry from Sutton who continues to keep a certain edge over his competition.

“I make sure to never overthink things like my opponent,” said Sutton earlier in the season. “I just go out there knowing I can win and just do what I do best. The more you think about things you can’t control the harder things become.”

Now all eyes once again descend upon Sutton as he gets set to take on the Class 2A 285-pound field Feb. 20-22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The first round for Class 2A will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. The quarterfinal round for Class 2A will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 followed by semifinals at 7:30 p.m. The consolation through finals rounds for all classes will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Should Sutton once again grace the title match, he would wrestle at 6 p.m. on the 22nd.