In a very fitting way, the ADM girls basketball team capped off the 2019-20 campaign with a broken record and a 56-45 victory over conference foe Boone Friday night.

As the Tigers honored their two seniors in Abbie Hlas and Delaney Bertman, the ladder gave fans quite the treat by etching her name into the ADM history books. Coming into the contest, Delaney Bertman was just seven rebounds away from breaking ADM’s career rebounding record. That record, held by older sister Sydney Bertman, was set at 593. Friday night in front of the hometown crowd, Delaney notched eight rebounds, thus making her ADM’s leader in career rebounds.

While the ever-humble Bertman didn’t make too much of it, the whole ordeal was historical in proportion and it was not lost on head coach Jacob Cleveland.

“It wasn’t really brought up at all after the game,” started Cleveland. “Her rebounding has kept improving and to break the record is something special. She’s very smart and she knows how to read the ball and time her jumps very well. She’s got it down and next year when I am trying to develop younger players, I’d like to show them the tape of Delaney and how well she does.”

Along with those eight rebounds, Bertman spotted ten points on the night. While Bertman led the way off the glass, it was Aniston Smith to post a season-high 15 points to lead the Tigers. The junior also was quite the pick-pocket on the night tying Abbie Hlas with six steals to lead the team on the night.

All of that was was present in a high scoring second quarter and helped the Tigers dig out of a 10-6 hole following the first quarter of play. ADM then took to the half with a 26-25 lead thanks to a 19-point second frame. The third-quarter was a deadlock and kept the game in a one-point advantage for ADM. The big separation point for the Tigers game in the fourth quarter where ADM went on a 19-8 run to pull off their 15th victory of the season.

As a team, the Tigers shot 39 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free-throw line. Bertman led the aggressive attack off the glass for the Tigers who collectively hauled in 34 on the night, helping them to end the regular season with an average of 31.3 rebounds per game.

The Tigers as a whole wrap up a 15-5 regular season, marking their second straight 15 win season. Next up for the Tigers will be round two of regional play as they get set to take on the winner of the DC-G and Winterset match-up. It’ll be one of the few times over the last five-plus years that the Tigers have earned themselves a first-round bye, something that excites coach Cleveland.

“The big thing is recognition and respect from the state,” began Cleveland. “There are a lot of good teams in 4A basketball and for us to be ranked 14th at the end of the regular season and earn a bye is great. These girls earned it though, it wasn’t by luck. They’ve earned that two seed.”

The postseason for the Tigers begins Feb. 22 inside ADM High School with tip-off set for 5 p.m.