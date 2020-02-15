HUXLEY — Ballard doesn’t plan on dwelling on its 70-62 loss to Winterset on Friday very much.

The Bombers (14-6) let a nine-point lead get away in the fourth quarter against the Huskies in Huxley. Winterset went on a 17-1 run to turn the tide behind a 30-point game from Easton Darling.

But even with the loss, Ballard won the Raccoon River Conference outright after Carlisle upset Carroll on Friday, 72-71. The Bombers finished 12-2 in the conference, one game ahead of both Carroll and Winterset.

And with the way Ballard has been playing since returning from Christmas break, this setback was just a small bump in the road for a team looking fully capable of returning to state.

The Bombers are 11-3 since Christmas. The loss to Winterset snapped a six-game winning streak.

During that time Ballard has swept Carroll, won at Winterset and thumped a good Harlan team by 24 points. The Bombers also have wins by 45, 38, 50 and 60 points, the latter game being a 100-40 victory over Perry on Thursday.

“We started off the year a little slow,” Ballard junior Connor Drew said. “Now we’re coming down the stretch beating a lot of good teams. We just tied for the conference championship - that gives us a lot of momentum.”

It took some time for the Ballard players and returning members of the coaching staff to get used to the philosophies of new head coach Jeff Schertz. But on Jan. 7 everything came together, resulting in a stunning 68-42 home win over then-unbeaten Carroll.

The Bombers have looked formidable ever since.

“We’ve gotten better every day and every week in some facet of the game,” Schertz said. “Offense, defense or any of those little things. We’ve got the big things in place, now we’re able to make little adjustments and improve in little ways. It’s been a process the guys have bought into.”

Ballard has been able to pound teams inside with Drew, standing at 6-foot-6, and 6-foot-5 Kale Krogh. The Bombers also have great athleticism on the wing with Ashton Hermann, Sam Petersen and Kade Reinertson and a lightning-quick point guard directing the show in junior Mason Murphy.

Depth has also been a strength. Seniors Nic Edwards and Drake Wunder, juniors Kade Miller and Kyler Watson and sophomores Jacob Ihle and Colby Calvert have all made valuable contributions at different points during the season.

And the chemistry on the floor has been fantastic.

“We’ve been able to keep it fun,” Schertz said. “We’re going hard, but it’s also an enjoyable time for them. Then in games in front of their friends and family and all that they come out and play hard. They’re making plays on both ends of the floor.”

The Bombers are averaging 65.4 points shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, almost 40 percent from 3-point range and just under 75 percent from the line.

“We like to get out and run a lot then in our motion we can shoot the ball pretty well,” Drew said. “It’s nice to have big guys inside who can kick it out to our shooters. Once we’re knocking it down we’re a tough team to beat.”

But the real key to the surge in the second half of the season has been on defense.

The Bombers have held seven teams under 50 points since Christmas after only accomplishing that once before the break. That is because the players have become comfortable with Schertz’s match-up zone defense, called a ‘22 defense.’

“It’s a totally new defense - most of us had never even heard of it,” Drew said. “I really feel we’ve gotten a good jist of it now and we’re starting to lock down a lot better than we were in the first half of the season.”

Ballard will quickly put the Winterset game in the rearview mirror. The Bombers travel to North Polk next Thursday to wrap up the regular season and then Class 3A substate play begins the following week.

“We’re not done getting better yet,” Schertz said. “We’ve still got another game and then we’ve got the playoffs. We’ve still got room to improve.”

The Bombers’ substate opener is against Webster City on Feb. 24 at Algona.