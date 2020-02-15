Many incarnations of the Iowa State women’s basketball team through the years have featured prolific offenses with dynamic shooters. There was a clear way in which the Cyclones wanted to play, and if they were going to win, it was going to be because they were better offensively.

While the current team has capable scorers in Ashley Joens, Kristin Scott and Co., it has had to find ways to play that are more transferable from night to night. That has put emphasis on defense, with the effort being personified by one senior guard: Adriana Camber.

“One of the growths of our team, and really it’s directly related to what AD has done with our team, is the last three games I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’ve won and maybe played three of the best scouting report defensive games we’ve played,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. “When you do that you give yourself a chance.”

In its last three games combined — wins against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and at Texas — the Cyclones (15-8, 7-5) have allowed opponents to shoot just 31 percent from the field and 21 percent from 3-point range. It’s a collective effort ultimately, but begins with Camber.

As a 5-foot-10 guard, Camber is averaging just 6.3 points per game, but has taken on the role of defensive stopper and sizes up the best opposing player each night. It’s a role she said was an adjustment when she got to college, but quickly learned the ways in which it impacts winning.

“I always used to get down on myself so bad when somebody scored on me, but the Big 12 is a great league with plenty of great players that are going to make big shots and jump up to the rim,” Camber said. “There’s not much you can do about that.”

Any frustration she might have felt, however, was put to the side as Camber aged and put the full game into context.

“At home (in Sweden) actually I was never really a defender,” she said. “That was something I had to embrace coming to college. That’s what gets me playing time and I’m happy to do whatever this team needs to win.

“If you just embrace it, talk to the coaches and know what you need to do, I’m in a good spot.”

Joens, the only player in the country to be averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game this season, has taken some cues for her senior teammate, too.

“We’ve gone stretches where they won’t score,” Joens said. “AD has done a great job defending their best players and has been able to encourage the rest of us. Seeing her play hard gets us going, then we all just play really hard on defense. That’s helped us a lot.”

TCU escaped Ames with a three-point win last month, and only has three losses in conference play — two of which were to second-ranked Baylor. The Horned Frogs’ core principles rest on ball pressure and sound defense. ISU knows it has to match that effort to win on the road.

“You’re focused on what you’re doing and making your shots, but if we really lock in on defense and stop their best players, that’s when we put ourselves in a great position,” Camber said. “We’ve had success with it previous years. I’m glad this team is finally catching up to it as well.”