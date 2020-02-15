Despite a weather delay, the Waukee boys bowling team still ascended upon Ridgewood Lanes in Fort Dodge Friday, Feb. 14 for the CIML-Iowa Conference meet.

Through a tough field, the Warriors as a whole captured fourth place on the day by capturing an overall score of 2,880, behind only Southeast Polk, Marshalltown, and the conference champion Fort Dodge Dodgers.

Individually, three Warriors bowlers captured top-ten finishes on the day highlighted by Tate Marsh. The senior bowled his way to a fourth-place finish out of over 30 bowlers. That came on the heels of a series-high score of 442 which was aided by a single-game season-high 237 to kick things off with his game one score. He was the only Warrior to post a 200 plus score in both series games.

Junior Joseph Barnes III followed close behind, finishing with a sixth-place finish across the entire conference with a series score of 412. That included a game one score of 189 and a team-best game two score of 223. The third top-ten individual finishers for the Warriors included Charlie Titus. The junior bowled a score of 193 across the first game while joining Barnes III and Marsh with a 200 plus pin score in game two (214). Overall Titus bowled a series score of 407 for eighth-place overall.

The Bakers rotation for the Warriors included Titus, Marsh, Barnes III, Cameron Borst, and Luke Adams. The Warriors kicked off bakers with a score of 181 followed by a game two score of 157, and a game three score of 169. Their best mark through bakers included a 222 mark in game four followed by a game five score of 174,

Next up for the Warrior boys will be the official start of the postseason where they will battle the district meet in Marshalltown on Tuesday, Feb. 18. beginning at 10 a.m.