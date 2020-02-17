In their final tune-up, before the postseason begins, the Class 5A fourth-ranked Waukee High School girls basketball team welcomed in a top-five match-up with Iowa City High Saturday, Feb. 15.

It was the chance to knock down Iowa City High and become the first team to do so in 2019-20 which they pulled off with a 55-39 victory. Despite the nearly 20 point offensive difference, it was defense that reigned supreme. Waukee officially held Iowa City High to their lowest offensive output of the season including the first time all season being held to two single-digit scoring quarters. Aside from the 14-10 opening quarter in favor of Iowa City High, Waukee pretty much dominated, ending the first half with a 27-21 lead. That lead only grew which marked a 41-29 third quarter followed by a 14-10 fourth-quarter run to end the game at the 55-39 score.

Offensively, it was a strong night for the junior pair of Taryn Reitsma and Katie Dinnebier. It was Dinnebier to lead all Warrior scorers with 18 points on the night followed up by Reitsma’s 17 points scored. Both were strong from the free-throw line connecting on at least 80 percent of their free-throw opportunities. Reitsma had perhaps one of her biggest nights overall as she totaled ten total rebounds on the night to go along with her scoring efforts.

As a team, the Warriors totaled 30 rebounds on the night and offensively shot 40 percent from the floor. They found a way to be efficient offensively without the three-ball and it showed in many other places included going 20-of-25 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors officially end the regular season on quite the high note and a 19-2 record. Next up for Waukee will be their postseason opener which will come against Fort Dodge inside Waukee Fieldhouse Saturday, Feb. 22.