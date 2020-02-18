MEDIAPOLIS — Dawson Wirt couldn't have scripted a better final scene for his last home basketball game on the Vernon 'Bud" McLearn Court.

Wirt played the starring role, raining down 3-pointers left and right in a performance that would have made Klay Thompson of Golden State Warriors fame proud.

By the time the final curtain came down, Wirt had poured in 18 points to lead the Mediapolis High School boys basketball team to a 62-31 victory over West Liberty in a Class 2A district quarterfinal game at Mediapolis High School.

Mediapolis (9-13) advances to a district semifinal game to play West Branch (17-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Branch.

West Liberty ends the season with a 2-20 mark.

Wirt had the kind of night that most players can only dream about.

"I was feeling it so I kept shooting it. It's amazing. It's like no other feeling," said Wirt, who knocked down six 3-pointers, including his first four. "We came out there and tried our best and got the win."

"Dawson got us started. The kids did a good job of finding him. We've been talking a lot about if somebody is hot, find them," Mediapolis coach Greg Worrall said. "We've done that extremely well this year sometimes. We've got some guys that are playing at a high level and he's one of them. When he shoots like that, he's tough to guard. He's one of those guys if he hits one, he can make several in a row. He's just got to hit that one. He's one of those guys we tell him to shoot it every time. That's a big play for us."

Mediapolis never trailed. Freshman Cole Lipper opened the scoring with a layin and moments later, Drew Schroeder canned a jumper from the right baseline to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 4-2.

"Our bigs were very good as passing the ball and sharing it," Worrall said. "Drew Schroeder is playing huge for us right now. He's really aggressive and attacking the basket. He got in foul trouble early, but he still played as hard as he could that makes us who we are."

Wirt began to heat up midway through the opening stanza, sinking four straight long-range shots as the Bulldogs raced to a 16-6 lead.

"(The basket) looked pretty big. I kept shooting it and it kept going in," Wirt said.

While it was the final home game for six seniors — Wirt, Schroeder, Owen Timmerman, Wyatt Wilkerson, Andrew Carter and Mark Baker — it was also the opening act for Lipper, who took over inside, including a nifty no-look pass under the basket. The freshman finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

"About three or four weeks ago the light clicked on for him in practice. And all of those freshmen, really. They picked up their game. The last part of the season, where we've made this push, it's because we're a lot more competitive in practices. One day they beat us and that made things a little better," Worrall said.

Mediapolis pushed the lead to 33 points on numerous occasions, allowing Worrall to get every player who dressed playing time in a postseason game.

Fittingly Baker scored the last basket of the game.

"That was a nice way for the seniors to get to walk off the home court for the last time. Those guys have earned it," Worrall said.

Mediapolis now turns its attention to West Branch, a team which beat West Liberty by 19 points and lost two of its final three regular-season games.

"That will be a challenge. They're pretty good. Physical," Worrall said. "But it's like I told our players, you get an opportunity to move on."

WEST LIBERTY (31)

Caleb Wulf 5-11 0-0 10, Brodie Kilburn 3-8 2-2 8, Austin McMichael 0-4 0-0 0, Gavin Chown 3-8 2-2 8, Chancellor Thrasher 1-3 1-2 3, Tyler Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Hector Adames Echevarria1-7 0-0 2, Bryson Iske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-44 5-6 31.

MEDIAPOLIS (62)

Owen Timmerman 0-7 0-0 0, Drew Schroeder 6-11 2-2 15, Dawson Wirt 6-10 0-0 18, Regan Thornburg 2-3 0-0 4, Cole Lipper 5-6 3-6 13, Wyatt Wilkerson 1-4 0-0 2, Josh Darbyshire 2-5 0-2 4, Andrew Carter 0-0 2-2 2, Ryan Ensminger 0-2 0-0 0, Kadin Salek 1-1 0-0 2, Dawson Borders 0-2 0-0 0, Mark Baker 1-1 0-0 2, Anthony Isley 0-0 0-1 0, Micheal Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-53 7-13 62.

Score by quarters

West Liberty;6;6;9;10;—;31

Mediapolis;16;24;12;10;—;62

Fouls: West Liberty 11, Mediapolis 9. Fouled out: Thrasher. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: West Liberty 0-12 (Chown 0-2, Adames Echevarria 0-2, Wulf 0-4, Kilburn 0-4), Mediapolis 7-25 (Wirt 6-9, Schroeder 1-3, Darbyshire 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2, Ensminger 0-2, Borders 0-2, Timmerman 0-5).

Records: West Liberty 2-20, Mediapolis 9-13.