The Waukee boys bowling team officially hit postseason play Tuesday, Feb. 18 and did so with a lot of excitement inside the lanes of the Wayward Social in Marshalltown

It was the Class 3A District 3 meet as the Warriors and five other squads battled it out for the right to head to state. The Warriors came in with a lot of confidence having bested most of the field in Mason City, Southeast Polk, and powerhouse Marshalltown throughout the regular season. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and the Warriors as a team finished in third place behind Ankeny (3,130 pins) in second and Marshalltown who took the district title (3,237 pins). The Warriors finished with 3,012 total pins on the day for the third-place finish, not enough to send Waukee as a team on to state.

Despite the team falling short, Waukee junior Cameron Borst did punch his ticket individually with an At-Large qualifying bid. Borst placed fourth overall across the District 3 field thanks to an overall final series score of 467. That score fell just five pins off of his season-high score of 472. That score included a game-one score of 212 followed by a season-best single-game score of 255. Borst was the only Warrior on the day to capture a 200 plus score in each of his two series games. Right behind him was Charlie Titus who jumped out of the gates with a 234 game-one score followed by a 193 game-two mark for a series score of 427. That was followed by Tate Marsh with a 421 series, Joseph Barnes III with a 364 series, Seth Walter who picked up a 360 series score and rounded out with Luke Adams and a series score of 351.

Across their initial efforts, the Warriors held a round one score of 2,039 which fell 206 pins shy of Marshalltown who led the district through round one. Once the action turned towards baker scores, Waukee just couldn’t get enough of a push and ended falling just short. That came despite putting up strong marks of 143, 287, 224, 205, and 214 for all five baker scores.

Although the Warriors as a team will not grace the state meet stage, Cameron Borst will represent Waukee proudly as he battles the state bowling meet on Feb. 26.